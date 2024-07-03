Cascade Equinox Festival Updates

Aimed to work closely with its surrounding community, Cascade Equinox is driven to showcase the best of the Pacific Northwest region by featuring local artists, food and craft vendors, performers and more. Check out the local partnerships the festival is hosting both pre-festival and onsite:

Melty Migration

In a show of unity with its local community, Cascade Equinox is teaming up with the Pacific Northwest’s renowned Summer Meltdown Festival, in an exciting grassroots collaboration known as the ‘Melty Migration.’ It will feature two Meltdown stage takeovers — one for the Thursday night Pre-Funk Party and another on the Harvest stage, showcasing some of Summer Meltdown’s most cherished acts (IG post here).

Feast-to-Festival charity event

Join the festival for its first ‘Feast-to-Festival’ charity event, featuring a farm-to-table dinner by Feast Restaurant on September 19 from 4-9pm. Enjoy a five-course meal with locally-sourced ingredients, expertly paired wines from Division Winery and bespoke cocktails from Kraft Bar Lounge. Experience live music throughout the evening and explore the festival grounds before they open to the public. All proceeds support the Waldorf School of Bend (IG post here).

‘Summer Jams’ pre-party series

The second annual ‘Summer Jams’ concert series, in collaboration with 4 Peaks Music Festival, Kraft Bar and LOGE Camps, returns to Bend, Oregon. This event features live performances by talented local and regional musicians, a variety of local food vendors and artisans and hand-crafted cocktails, brews, wines and ciders. Attendees can also secure fee-free tickets for Cascade Equinox at each concert (IG post here).

The North Warehouse takeover

We are thrilled to announce a collaboration with The North Warehouse, the beloved Portland music venue that was unfortunately closed by the fire department late last year. They will be taking over the Tilt Stage on Saturday night, featuring performances from Liquid Stranger, Barclay Crenshaw, The Floozies, Ravenscoon, Late Night Radio and parkbreezy. Stay tuned for more surprises coming soon.

