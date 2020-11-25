Engage with the Museum While Our Doors Are Closed!

(Photo | by Jon Nelson)

Our doors may be closed due to the statewide order but there are still so many ways to connect with the High Desert Museum through our virtual programs and events!

THE ANNUAL SALE IS ON!

Despite the closure, retail is still open! Silver Sage Trading will be open again starting Saturday, November 28. Members receive 20 percent off most merchandise, and it’s the perfect opportunity to get started on your holiday shopping.

No admission is required to come shop!

SILVER SAGE TRADING SALE

Saturday, November 28 – Monday, December 7

11am-4pm

YOUR GIFT MAKES A DIFFERENCE!

What if we could inspire lifelong learners and create a world where people and the landscape thrive together? It’s possible through the Give Guide in the Source Weekly!

Donate to the High Desert Museum and get a special perk from your favorite local business. Your $25 gift this week earns you a half dozen bagels from Rockin’ Dave’s Bistro & Backstage Lounge! Plus you’ll be entered in a drawing for a $250 gift card to the Old Mill District. Click here to learn more about Central Oregon Gives.

Your gift to the High Desert Museum helps care for the wildlife at the Museum, from playful river otters to majestic raptors. Your donation also supports engaging exhibitions, experiential learning and access programs. The High Desert Museum is everyone’s museum!

PLUS the organizations that raise the most funds and the greatest number of gifts over the course of this campaign are eligible for additional prize money. Help put the High Desert Museum at the top of the list!

Donate Today!

MEMBERSHIP HAS ITS PRIVILEGES

Join us for our Exclusive Members Annual Meeting and Appreciation Night on Thursday, December 3!

Check in with Mrs. Miller at the 1904 Miller Family Ranch as she prepares for winter.

Hear from Curator of Wildlife Jon Nelson, who will share some amazing creature adaptations for winter cold.

Enjoy a winter craft for the kiddos led by our education team.

Revel in highlights from 2020 and take a peek into the future with Executive Director Dana Whitelaw, Ph.D.

There’s so much you won’t want to miss!

VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING & MEMBER APPRECIATION NIGHT

Thursday, December 3

6:30-7:30pm

FREE for Museum Members

RSVP: Registration

Not yet a Member? If you visit the High Desert Museum more than twice a year, or if you bring friends and family when you come, you’ll save money when you purchase a Museum Membership!

All members enjoy FREE admission year-round, invitations to exclusive events like the Member Appreciation Night, discounts in the Museum store and Rimrock Café, guest passes and more!

Become a Member Today!

BE INSPIRED BY CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION

How can we work to preserve the ecological integrity of the land and adapt to a rapidly changing environment? Explore this dilemma in Virtual Natural History Pub: Climate Change Adaptation on Monday, December 7.

We’ll be joined by Ron Reed, a traditional Karuk dipnet fisherman, spiritual leader and former Cultural Biologist for the Karuk Tribe and Dr. Kari Marie Norgaard, professor of sociology and environmental studies at the University of Oregon. They’ll discuss their collaborative work to develop a climate change adaptation plan.

VIRTUAL NATURAL HISTORY PUB: CLIMATE CHANGE ADAPTATION

Monday, December 7

6-7pm

FREE but registration required

RSVP: Registration

BID FAREWELL TO INFINITE MOMENT

Each year as Burning Man comes to a close, Burners gather to watch the Temple burn. It is a time of catharsis, contemplation and new beginnings.

Join us on Thursday, December 10 at 7pm for Up in Flames. We’ll prepare to say goodbye to Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon, which closes on January 3. Let’s celebrate together and let go of this unbelievable year.

VIRTUAL BURNING MAN: UP IN FLAMES

Thursday, December 10

7pm

FREE but registration is required

RSVP: Registration

If you have yet to experience the joy and awe of the Museum’s original exhibit, Infinite Moment, don’t miss your last chance when we reopen our doors. Experience a piece of Burning Man before it leaves no trace!

INFINITE MOMENT: BURNING MAN ON THE HORIZON

Closes Sunday, January 3, 2021

FREE with Museum admission

Learn More

Infinite Moment: Burning Man on the Horizon is supported in part by Burning Man Project, a nonprofit public benefit corporation.

highdesertmuseum.org