High Desert Chamber Music’s 13th Annual Gala Goes Virtual

((L-R) Gala performers John Fawcett, Isabelle Senger and Mateo Garza | Photo courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

High Desert Chamber Music announces their Thirteenth Annual Gala will be going virtual and held on Saturday, December 12, at 7pm. This online event will be free to attend in the comfort of your own home. Bob Shaw from the KTVZ Newschannel 21 Team returns as this year’s host. If you cannot make the presentation, you can simply replay the recording at your convenience.

There will also be an online auction that will begin on Thursday, December 10 and run through Tuesday, December 15. More information about how to view the silent auction items and register as a bidder can be found online at HighDesertChamberMusic.com.

“We are fortunate to be able to transition this annual event online, and hope to reach a larger audience this year,” states Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “Support from this evening allows us to continue offering all our Educational Outreach programs at no cost to students, families, and schools in Central Oregon.”

The presentation will include a special concert featuring Executive Director Isabelle Senger performing alongside John Fawcett and Mateo Garza — two members of our Spotlight Chamber Players alumni. John Fawcett is currently in his third year at the Colburn Conservatory in Los Angeles, studying with Robert Lipsett. Mateo Garza is in his second year at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, studying with Robin Scott.

High Desert Chamber Music’s Educational Outreach includes performances and Q&A sessions at local schools, public master classes and the Spotlight Chamber Players chamber music training program.

The mission of High Desert Chamber Music is to bring world class chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Through our concert series and Educational Outreach programs, we aspire to heighten a level of appreciation, awareness and understanding of this great genre of classical music.

HighDesertChamberMusic.com