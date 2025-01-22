Enhance the Artist in You

(Photo courtesy of COCC)

Discover how to create dynamic nature and landscape photographs like the pros! Professional outdoor photographer Steve Giardini will teach advanced photo capture skills, including panorama, hyperfocal focusing, exposure bracketing, focus stacking, and associated editing techniques. This course is designed for photo enthusiasts who understand essential camera functions and operations. It will include two in-field coaching experiences and in-classroom computer editing sessions.

Tuesday and Thursday, February 20-March 4

5-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab;

$199 (field sessions included)

Field Sessions

February 22

8-11am

Shevlin Park

March 1

3-6pm

Smith Rock State Park

Professional photographer Steve Giardini will discuss best practices for selecting, editing, and preparing photo files for printing. Students will learn a step-by-step workflow for self-printing or preparing files for outsourced printing.

Tuesday and Thursday, March 11-18

5-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $99

Receive a Discounted Rate on the Full Photography Series!

Sign up for the full series and receive a discounted rate!

Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday February 20 to March 18

5-7:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $249

Macramé is making a comeback! Macramé is an easy method for crafting textile pieces that can be both functional and beautiful. In this class, join crafter Melanie Bills and get started with macramé! During class, you will make a macramé plant hanger that will look great in your home! All supplies provided, and no experience necessary.

Instructor: Melanie Bills

Saturday, March 15

10-12:30pm

COCC Chandler Lab; $99

Sergers are incredibly useful for sewing but can be frustrating to master. These machines trim raw fabric edges and simultaneously weave a clean and professional-looking seam finish around them. A serger supplements your regular sewing machine and is indispensable for sewing stretch knit garments. But moving blades, complicated threading diagrams, four separate tension settings, and all those other dials can be intimidating. In this course, each aspect of a serger use will be explained, step-by-step, allowing sewists to serge with confidence and bring their sewing projects to the next level.

Instructor: Danielle Thalman

Saturday and Sunday, February 22-March 2

10am-1pm

COCC Redmond Campus; $199

Learn the art of leatherworking at this one-day workshop! You will be able to make a collar and leash for your best four-legged friend, just ahead of National Love Your Pet Day! Taught by former Radio & TV personality Elise Michaels, you will learn how to design, stamp, and paint your leather projects. At the end of the class, you will know the best ways to effectively stamp leather using leather tools, what paints to use to make your designs stand out, how to finish the leather, and how to set rivets. All materials & supplies will be available at the class.

Instructor: Elise Michaels

Sunday, February 16

1-4pm

COCC Bend Campus; $249

cocc.edu