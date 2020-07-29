Enjoy Every Performance of Next Year’s Festival or Attend an Exclusive Maestro Happy Hour

(Young Artists Scholarship recipient Ezra Oncken | Photo courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

The Sunriver Music Festival Faire online auction arrives August 6-11, and here is another sneak preview of the one-of-a-kind items donated to help the Sunriver Music Festival ensure the future of music education and world-class concerts in Central Oregon. You can help too, by joining the online auction. Preview all auction items via sunrivermusic.org.

DON’T MISS A PERFORMANCE NEXT YEAR! — This VIP Package provides two tickets to ALL concerts in Sunriver Music Festival’s 2021 Summer Festival PLUS additional perks and goodies throughout the year. This is what Bach, Beethoven and Brahms actually called “The whole enchilada with a waltz and fermata!” It’s easy to imagine your favorite concert-goer and music-lover right there with you for the entire 44th season. This VIP package is valued at over $1,000 and includes:

SUMMER FESTIVAL: Two Section A reserved tickets to all four Classical Concerts, the Pops Concert and the Solo Piano Concert in August 2021 (Value = $800+)

SUMMER FESTIVAL: Two complimentary drinks at each of the four Classical Concerts (Value = $100)

SUMMER FESTIVAL: Valet parking for every concert (Priceless!)

VALENTINE’S DINNER & DANCE at the Great Hall: One high-quality bottle of wine delivered to your table (Value = $40)

PIANO SHOWCASE at the Tower Theatre: One Full Pass ticket plus one additional ticket for each of the evening concerts (Value = $150)

HAPPY HOUR WITH THE MAESTRO — This year’s Summer Festival was intended to be a celebration of Maestro George Hanson’s ten years with Sunriver Music Festival. Wait! You can still celebrate with this virtual Happy Hour with Maestro Hanson on August 27. George will reflect upon his years with the Festival and interact with your questions and thoughts as you all enjoy each other’s company from the comfort of your home. Don’t worry about the technical logistics, the Festival will help you get all set up! It is just $75 per person for this exclusive experience. Each household will receive a bottle of Festival wine or other beverage of choice.

YOUNG ARTISTS SCHOLARSHIP STUDENT SPOTLIGHT, EZRA ONCKEN — By supporting the Festival Faire online auction, you help provide scholarships to talented young musicians in Central Oregon. Here’s a look at 11-year-old violinist Ezra Oncken, one of this year’s recipients:

Ezra Oncken has been studying violin since the age of 3. His violin teacher is Dr. Kara Eubanks at Willamette Violin Academy in Eugene and his music theory teacher is Professor Drew Nobile of the University of Oregon. Ezra has been a member of the Central Oregon Youth Orchestra (COYO) and a member of the Spotlight Chamber Players of the High Desert Chamber Music Program. Ezra attends school at Cascades Academy, where he has just finished fifth grade. He has also attended the Montana Suzuki Institute, the American Suzuki Institute, Japan-Seattle Institute and the Advanced Suzuki Institute at Stanford University.

When not playing his violin, he loves to read, play soccer, sing, ski, kayak, hike, watch movies, solve math problems and play with his siblings. His favorite foods are pasta and birthday cakes.

To learn more about other auction items and to pre-register for the auction, visit sunrivermusic.org or phone the Festival at 541-593-1084.

