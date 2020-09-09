Equality By Design: Cultural Impact Through Creative Leadership

(Photo | Courtesy of Scalehouse)

This is the moment for the creative community to take the stage in driving equity and equality through our work and within our design industry. Greg draws from his past experiences leading design, advertising and marketing for the Nike brand to illustrate which characteristics of creative leadership need to be elevated to power meaningful and lasting positive cultural impact.

Speaker Highlight: Greg Hoffman

Bend Design Week • October 19-22

Tickets on sale at scalehouse.org/benddesign