Latino Fest Goes Virtual with Vivid Cultural Feel 

Latino Fest, a cultural celebration that turns Sahalee Park in Madras into a strolling venue for live music and zesty food each September, will go virtual in this year of the pandemic. The Latino Community Association (LCA) will air its Third Annual Latino Fest from 1-2:30pm Saturday, September 12 on the LCA website and Latino Fest Facebook page through YouTube.

You won’t feel the grass under your feet or smell the aroma of refried beans, but you won’t have to drive to Madras either. You can spread out lunch by your computer and a virtual taste of Latin American culture will come to you. The program will stream music, interviews with local Latino business owners,and cultural videos of Latinos from different countries, and celebrate the resilience of Central Oregon Latinos.

“It’s not going to be the same, but we’re not going to skip this year without celebrating the diversity of our community,” said Ana Bueno, LCA client services coordinator for Madras and Redmond who helped plan the event.

To tune in, visit latinocommunityassociation.org or LCA’s Facebook page.

latinocommunityassociation.org • 541 382-4366