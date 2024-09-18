ETC Presents Endearing Romance Throughout Central Oregon

(Graphic courtesy of ETC)

Ellipse Theatre Community (ETC) presents the humorous and heartfelt romance Last Train to Nibroc by Arlene Hutton. The production will tour to various venues throughout Central Oregon on select dates from September 20-October 13, 2024.

Nominated for Best Play by the New York Drama League, Last Train to Nibroc follows May and Raleigh who meet in 1940 on an eastbound train and discover they are from neighboring towns in Kentucky. What unfolds next is their courtship as they navigate the tough times of a country at war and learn what they have to give up to get what their hearts truly desire.

This production is part of ETC’s ongoing Roadshow Program that seeks to present highly mobile, quality productions throughout Central Oregon. “This is our mission at work,” says Craig Brauner, ETC president and founding member. Performances of Last Train to Nibroc will occur at various venues throughout Bend, Prineville, La Pine, Sisters and Redmond. This program is made possible in part through generous support and funding from the Deschutes Cultural Coalition, St. Charles Health Systems and Brooks Resources.

“I so look forward to bringing this sweet tale of blossoming love to Central Oregon,” says director Jeannie Whittle. “I know that anyone who sees this show will also fall in love with May and Raleigh.”

The cast includes Paige Bevando and Nathan Kristjanson. The creative team for Last Train to Nibroc includes director Jeannie Whittle, assistant director and stage manager Amy Anderton, costumer Tracey Miller, and a production team including Craig Brauner, Eddie Lampe, and Warren Schweitzer.

For additional information and to purchase tickets please visit etcbend.org.

