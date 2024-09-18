Chamber Music Northwest to Present Superstar Seven Concert Lineup for 2024/25 Year-Round Season

For its 2024/25 Year-Round Season, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) will present a lively lineup of seven concerts, including a two-evening presentation of Bach’s Complete Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin, featuring Artistic Director Soovin Kim, and one special event. CMNW’s year-round season brings chamber musicians from around the world to Portland. October through May audiences will experience powerhouse solo, duo, and trio performances by five of America’s most lauded chamber music leaders, plus Europe’s most celebrated quartet, Britain’s best baritone, and a special event that is a collaboration between CMNW and Portland Japanese Garden, in partnership with a range of additional arts organizations.

Season highlights include CMNW Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim with Artistic Director Emeritus David Shifrin teaming up to open the season as the Chien-Kim-Shifrin Trio, the UK’s legendary baritone Roderick Williams OBE with Tigard-grown pianist Myra Huang, and the ever-stunning Dover Quartet. In the new year, we welcome the return of chamber music icons and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center Artistic Directors David Finckel and Wu Han, followed by a rare American performance by Europe’s renowned Hagen Quartet, and then over two nights Artistic Director Soovin Kim performs the monumental undertaking of Bach’s Complete Sonatas and Partitas for Solo Violin.

Closing the 2024/25 Season in May is a special event featuring a groundbreaking collaboration with Portland Japanese Garden featuring George Takei, and inspired by his book My Lost Freedom about the World War II internment of Japanese Americans—set to music by Oregon composer Kenji Bunch, with additional music by percussionist and composer Andy Akiho. This event is a part of a weekend-long festival remembering and celebrating the rich legacies of Portland’s Japanese and Vanport communities through visual art, music, theatre, and dance, in collaboration with the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, Resonance Ensemble, and The Vanport Mosaic.

Six of the year-round season concerts will be held at The Old Church, Roderick Williams OBE and Myra Huang’s end-of-October recital will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Portland, and the Lost Freedom: A Memory special event with George Takei will be held at Portland Japanese Garden.

From Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim: “We are looking forward to another season of musical discovery as we embark on a journey through exceptional performances, diverse programming, and the unmatched artistry that defines a Chamber Music Northwest experience.

Our season opens with a special concert featuring our beloved Artistic Director Emeritus David Shifrin, as we join him for duo and trio works by Brahms, Stravinsky, Ravel, and Bartók. We are thrilled to present the UK’s legendary baritone Roderick Williams OBE alongside Tigard-grown pianist Myra Huang for a gorgeous evening of Schubertiade. Our celebrated Protégé Ensemble Dover Quartet makes its highly anticipated return with a new commission by Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate.

In February, we welcome back chamber music powerhouses and Artistic Directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center David Finckel and Wu Han, followed by a rare American appearance by Europe’s renowned Hagen Quartet. Our season culminates in monumental recitals by Artistic Director Soovin Kim, presenting Bach’s Complete Solo Works for Violin over two evenings. We are working on details about a May special event featuring George Takei, Kenji Bunch, and Andy Akiho, in collaboration with Portland Japanese Garden.”

2024/25 Season Snapshot:

The Chien-Kim-Shifrin Trio kick off the season with Gloria, Soovin, and our Artistic Director Emeritus David Shifrin —The Old Church, Saturday, October 5 @ 7:30 pm

British baritone Roderick Williams with Oregon’s own superstar pianist Myra Huang —First Presbyterian Church of Portland, Tuesday, October 29 @ 7:30 pm

The long-awaited return of the delightful Dover Quartet —The Old Church, Saturday, November 23 @ 7:30 pm

Preeminent leaders of American chamber music David Finckel & Wu Han —The Old Church, Thursday, February 6 @ 7:30 pm

Europe’s most acclaimed and prestigious ensemble, the superb Hagen Quartet —The Old Church, Thursday, February 27 @ 7:30 pm

Electrifying violinist Soovin Kim scaling a violinist’s Everest with Bach’s Complete Solo Violin sonatas and partitas over two separate concerts —The Old Church, Thursday, April 3 & Saturday, April 5 @ 7:30 pm

A celebration of Japanese-American heritage in a special event featuring actor, author, and activist George Takei’s My Lost Freedom, with music by Kenji Bunch & Andy Akiho

—Portland Japanese Garden, Saturday, May 31 @ 7:00 pm

This event is neither a part of the regular season, nor currently on sale.

2024/25 Concerts

Chien-Kim-Shifrin Trio: Tremendous Triad

CMNW Artistic Directors & Artistic Director Emeritus Unite

Saturday, October 5 • 7:30 pm

The Old Church Concert Hall

Bring together three CMNW musical giants and the sparks will fly! Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim team up with Artistic Director Emeritus David Shifrin to offer a simply spectacular evening of their favorite duo and trio works. The vibrant evening includes Brahms’s gorgeous Clarinet Sonata No. 2, an abbreviated version of Stravinsky’s The Soldier’s Tale, a soaring interpretation of Ravel’s violin sonata, and Bartók’s thrilling Contrasts. Is there a more stunning way to kick off our 55th season than with these fireworks?

Violin + Clarinet + Piano

Concert Program

Brahms Clarinet Sonata No. 2 in E-flat Major, Op. 120, No. 2

Igor Stravinsky L’Histoire du Soldat (The Soldier’s Tale)

Maurice Ravel Violin Sonata No. 2, M. 77

Béla Bartók Contrasts

Learn More about the Musicians & Concert Details

Roderick Williams OBE & Myra Huang: Sublime Schubert

A Breathtaking Recital Of Schubert Lieder

Tuesday, October 29 • 7:30 pm

First Presbyterian Church of Portland

From King Charles’s coronation and the Royal Opera House, to the renowned Wigmore Hall and the London Philharmonic, baritone Roderick Williams is among the UK’s and world’s most sought-after voices. He is an officer of Britain’s illustrious Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (OBE), a distinction for his contributions to the arts and sciences. This recital is an immersion into a powerfully moving evening of Schubert’s full Schwanengesang (Swan Song) cycle, along with Williams-selected Schubert favorites. Joining Williams is Tigard’s own two-time Grammy-nominated pianist Myra Huang in her first Portland appearance.

“Williams matches that fastidiousness with performances that are a reminder that no other singer today inhabits this repertoire so completely and movingly. Every word is perfectly coloured, every phrase exactly weighted.”

— The Guardian

Voice + Piano

Concert Program

Schubert Schwanengesang (Swan Song), D. 957

Schubert “Willkommen und abschied” (Welcome and Departure), D. 767

Schubert “Ganymed” (Ganymede), D. 544

Schubert “Rastlose Liebe” (Relentless Love), D. 138

Schubert “Der Musensohn” (The Son of the Muses), D. 764

Schubert “Auf dem See” (On the Lake), D. 543

Schubert “Wandrers Nachtlied” (Traveller’s Night Song), D. 768

NOTE: Mr. Williams will be teaching a masterclass on Monday, October 28, 3:30 pm, at Lincoln Recital Hall. This masterclass is free and open to the public.

Learn More about the Musicians & Concert Details

Dover Quartet: Triumphant Return & Range

2013 Protégé Ensemble Returns with a Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate Commission

Saturday, November 23 • 7:30 pm

The Old Church Concert Hall

Since their summer at CMNW as our 2013 Protégé Ensemble, the dynamic precision and power of the two-time Grammy-nominated Dover Quartet has made them one of the world’s most lauded chamber ensembles. After being named one of the greatest string quartets of the last 100 years by BBC Music Magazine, the Dovers return to Portland for the first time since 2019. We will take in their masterful performances of Mendelssohn and Dvořák string quartets, as well as the Pacific Northwest Premiere of a new CMNW co-commissioned work by Chickasaw composer Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate, written especially for them. This is a not-to-be-missed, rare opportunity to experience the fully astonishing Dover Quartet!

CMNW Co-Commission • Pacific Northwest Premiere

“Few young American ensembles are as exciting and accomplished as the Dover Quartet.”

— The New Yorker

String Quartet

Concert Program

Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate Abokkoli’ Taloowa’ (Woodland Songs)

Felix Mendelssohn String Quartet No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 44, No. 2

Antonin Dvořák String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96 (“American”)

Learn More about the Musicians & Concert Details

David Finckel & Wu Han: Russian Revelry

A Duo Of The Most Esteemed Classical Musicians In The World

Thursday, February 6 • 7:30 pm

The Old Church Concert Hall

When it comes to the greatest chamber musician pairings, few can hold a candle to the incomparable powerhouse duo of the esteemed cellist David Finckel and pianist Wu Han! Indefatigable titans of American chamber music as the artistic directors of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center since 2004, and Music@Menlo founders and artistic directors since 2002, this irrepressible husband and wife team (like our own artistic directors) are rock stars of the chamber music world. Their exquisite lyricism, superb virtuosity, theatrical flair, and musical insight will make for an evening of simply unforgettable mid-century Russian music.

“There was a sense of absolute certainty in the way cellist and pianist completed each other’s sentences, yet their long familiarity with each other’s musical responses did not rob their performances of freshness, spontaneity or directness…this was deep, life-giving music. The playing of both was polished, even breathtakingly virtuosic.”

— Chicago Tribune

Cello + Piano

Concert Program

Nikolai Myaskovsky Cello Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, Op. 81

Sergei Prokofiev Cello Sonata in C Major, Op. 119

Sergei Rachmaninoff Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19

Learn More about the Musicians & Concert Details

Hagen Quartet: Pinnacle of Musicality

Venerated Austrian String Quartet Comes To Portland

Thursday, February 27 • 7:30 pm

The Old Church Concert Hall

Like American 21st century superstars, the Emerson Quartet, Europe’s Hagen Quartet has attained an unparalleled position among the finest chamber ensembles in the world. Declared “the pinnacle of musicality” (Die Presse) their European preeminence is resolute. Comprised of siblings Lukas, Veronika, and Clemens Hagen, with violinist Rainer Schmidt, this four-decades-strong Austrian sensation has performed throughout the world and amassed a storied discography of nearly 50 acclaimed recordings. For those who love the best-of-the-best, you’ll not want to miss one of the greatest string quartets of our time in this rare U.S. appearance, right here in Portland!

“One of the finest quartets of our time…”

— The Washington Post

“After more than four decades of collaboration between its members, the Hagen Quartet truly sounded like a single musician with eight arms and four bows.”

— Seen and Heard International

String Quartet

Concert Program

Haydn String Quartet in A Major, Hob. III:60, Op. 55, No. 1

Haydn String Quartet in B-flat Major, Hob. III:62, Op. 55, No. 3

R. Schumann String Quartet No. 3 in A Major, Op. 41, No. 3

Learn More about the Musicians & Concert Details

Soovin Kim: Bach’s Complete Solo Sonatas & Partitas

Two Concert Evenings Of Incredible Solo Violin Works

Part 1: Thursday, April 3 • 7:30 pm

Part 2: Saturday, April 5 • 7:30 pm

The Old Church

When the world shut down in 2020, one of the first musicians in the nation to step onto a stage to share desperately needed music with the world was our own artistic director, acclaimed violinist Soovin Kim. CMNW streamed his monumental performance of Bach’s complete Sonatas and Partitas for solo violin from Massachusetts’s majestic Jordan Hall for thousands of home-bound viewers. Now, it is finally our honor and privilege to have him perform them LIVE! This will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience, a marathon performance over two concert evenings, of some of Bach’s most moving works…and by CMNW’s own violinist extraordinaire.

“Whenever Kim plays, the music climbs another level.”

— Oregon ArtsWatch

Solo Violin

Part 1 Concert Program

J.S. Bach Violin Partita No. 3 in E Major, BWV 1006

J.S. Bach Violin Sonata No. 2 in A Minor, BWV 1003

J.S. Bach Violin Partita No. 2 in D Minor, BWV 1004

Learn More about the Musician & Part 1 Concert Details

Part 2 Concert Program

J.S. Bach Violin Sonata No. 1 in G Minor, BWV 1001

J.S. Bach Violin Partita No. 1 in B Minor, BWV 1002

J.S. Bach Violin Sonata No. 3 in C Major, BWV 1005

Learn More about the Musician & Part 2 Concert Details

Lost Freedom: A Memory with George Takei

A CMNW & Portland Japanese Garden Collaboration

Saturday, May 31 • 7:00 pm

Portland Japanese Garden

Special Event

Inspired by autobiographical accounts of the incarceration of Japanese-American citizens in World War II, Lost Freedom: A Memory weaves together music and spoken word in a profound exploration of a chilling time in American history. Actor, author, and activist, George Takei (Star Trek), narrates his own story as one of the citizens forced from their homes and made to live in desolate camps thousands of miles away. Set to music by Oregon composer Kenji Bunch, this poignant program will also include music by Oregon’s Japanese-American composer/percussionist Andy Akiho.

Lost Freedom: A Memory is a co-presentation with Portland Japanese Garden, and is part of a weekend-long festival remembering and celebrating the rich legacies of Portland’s Japanese and Vanport communities through visual art, music, theater, and dance, in collaboration with the Japanese American Museum of Oregon, Resonance Ensemble, and The Vanport Mosaic.

NOTE: Lost Freedom: A Memory is not currently on sale. CMNW subscribers and Portland Japanese Garden members will receive a special invitation to purchase tickets at a later date.

Learn More about the Musicians & Concert Details

Chamber Music Northwest 2024/25 Season

Subscription Packages

Subscription Packages: $175-$472.50

40 & Under: $60-$140

18 & Under: $30-$70

Flex Pass (5 concerts): $175-$337.50

40 & Under: $100

18 & Under: $50

Subscription Packages

Single Tickets

Range: $35-$67.50

40 & Under: $20

18 & Under: $10

Senior Rush: $30 (at the door)

Arts Industry Rush: $20 (at the door)

Arts for All: $5 (advance/at the door)

Key Links

2024/25 Season Concerts

About Chamber Music Northwest:

Now entering its 54th season, Chamber Music Northwest serves more than 50,000 people annually in Oregon and SW Washington with exceptional chamber music through over 100 events annually, including our flagship Summer Festival, year-round concerts, community activities, educational programs, broadcasts, and innovative collaborations with other arts groups. CMNW is the only chamber music festival of its kind in the Northwest and one of the most diverse classical music experiences in the nation, virtually unparalleled in comparable communities.

Chamber Music Northwest’s mission is to inspire our community through concerts and events celebrating the richness and diversity of chamber music, performed by artists of the highest caliber, presenting our community with exceptional opportunities for enjoyment, education, and reflection. Chamber Music Northwest is led by Artistic Directors Gloria Chien and Soovin Kim, and Executive Director Peter Bilotta.

Over the past five decades, Chamber Music Northwest has engaged an incredible range of musicians, composers, board members, staff, volunteers, and audiences from diverse backgrounds, heritages and lived experiences whose contributions have been a vital part of who we are today. CMNW exists to offer listeners and musicians musical encounters that inspire collective appreciation and joy. We will endeavor to use the power of our musical programming and educational programs to include myriad of cultures and perspectives, to embrace every generation, and magnify a broad variety of artistic voices. In actively doing this work to enrich our entire community, we make our stand against hate and discrimination, create opportunities that make meaningful and lasting change, and ensure a multitude of musical voices are elevated, heard, and celebrated.

Chamber Music Northwest embraces the artistry of each individual, and believes that unique cultural heritages and myriad of backgrounds are profound strengths to be celebrated, both in our musical family and in our community at large. We stand firmly against, will not tolerate, and condemn discrimination, bigotry, and violence directed at any persons, or groups of people, based on their race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identification, country or nation of origin, physical or intellectual ability.

We value all members of our community and will actively work to dismantle systems of exclusion and discrimination. While we will stumble and fail, we will continually strive to embrace, promote, present, commission, engage, and perform the music of an infinite variety of voices of artists, cultures, heritages, traditions, histories, and imaginations to express the universal power to move the human heart and inspire connection through music. Though we will fall short, and will never do enough to right the wrongs of systemic racism and other forms institutionalized discrimination in our culture and art form, we commit ourselves to elevating the work of musicians and composers who are Asian, Black, Latinx, Indigenous, women, LGBTQIA, or of intersectional or other underrepresented identities, to match the emphasis placed on classical music’s historically traditional artists.

Chamber Music Northwest is an international leader in celebrating chamber music’s enduring relevance and diversity, with more than 100 commissions and premieres of new works as well as its Protégé Project, which cultivates the next generation of dynamic chamber music performers by supporting exceptional, early-career chamber musicians and composers in their professional development. In June 2022, Chamber Music Northwest (CMNW) launched the Young Artist Institute (YAI), an intensive education program for 16 talented string players from around the world, ages 14-18. The three-week YAI program includes a faculty of esteemed musicians and teachers. This groundbreaking program also includes a Collaborative Piano Fellowship for two international pianists.

cmnw.org