Experience the Magic of Alpenglow Nights

The OnPoint Community Credit Union Alpenglow Nights is back for summer 2026 with an expanded six-week run and an exciting new music lineup, bringing free live music, local food and drink, and family-friendly fun to Alpenglow Park in SE Bend.

Hosted by Lay It Out Events, the 2026 series takes place every Thursday from May 21 through June 25 from 5-8pm, inviting the community to gather, unwind, and celebrate summer together in one of Bend’s most vibrant neighborhood parks.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Bend’s iconic Alpenglow Park, the series continues to grow as a go-to weekly tradition for locals and visitors alike — offering a curated mix of regional talent, interactive experiences, and a welcoming, all-ages atmosphere.

2026 Music Lineup

Each evening features two live performances spanning genres from rockabilly and blues to funk, reggae, and soul:

Thursday, May 21

Sweet Red & The Red Hot Billies (5-6pm)

Hank Shreve (6:30-8pm)

Thursday, May 28

The Brandon Campbell Trio (5-6pm)

Sabroso (6:30-8pm)

Thursday, June 4

The Rusty Frets (5-6pm)

Ghosts in the Clover (6:30-8pm)

Thursday, June 11

The Electric Street Sign (5-6pm)

Motel Kalifornia (6:30-8pm)

Thursday, June 18

Race to the Light (5-6pm)

Object Heavy (6:30-8pm)

Thursday, June 25

Leadbetter & Moore (5-6pm)

Bang Bang Experience (6:30-8pm)

Food, Drinks & Family Fun

Alpenglow Nights isn’t just about the music—it’s a full evening experience. Attendees can enjoy a rotating selection of local food vendors alongside a full bar.

Families can take advantage of the Family Fun Zone, complete with bounce houses and kid-friendly activities, making it easy for all ages to join in the fun.

The series kicks off on May 21 with the return of the Kids Glow Run, a high-energy, light-up run designed for kids to get moving before the music begins.

A Bend Summer Tradition

With its laid-back atmosphere, diverse music lineup, and strong sense of community, Alpenglow Nights continues to establish itself as a signature summer experience in Central Oregon.

Admission is free. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and their crew.

alpenglownights.com