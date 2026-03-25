An Evening of Music & Community Impact

High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) is partnering with the Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Bend to host a community donation drive at its upcoming concert on Sunday, March 29.

Concertgoers are invited to bring nonperishable food and essential household items to support local individuals and families. A list of most-needed items is available on HDCM’s social media channels. Donations can be dropped off at a collection table in the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon entrance prior to the performance. Donations are encouraged but do not replace concert admission; tickets are required.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with St. Vincent de Paul and invite our audience to make a meaningful impact,” said Executive Director Isabelle Senger. “It’s a simple way to come together—through music and generosity—to support our neighbors.”

For concert details and tickets, visit highdesertchambermusic.com.

highdesertchambermusic.com 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St. (Downtown Bend)