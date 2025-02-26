Experience the Magic of Flight at Balloons Over Bend!

Get ready to be mesmerized as hot air balloons fill the Central Oregon sky from July 25 to July 27 as the annual ReMax Key Properties Balloons Over Bend presented by Chevrolet of Bend takes flight.

The magic begins at dawn with morning balloon launches, where attendees can witness the colorful balloons taking flight against the stunning Central Oregon landscape.

As the sun sets on Friday, July 25 the festival’s Night Glow illuminates the evening with a dazzling display of tethered hot air balloons lighting up the night sky. Night Glow attendees can also enjoy live music, interactive entertainment, and a variety of activities for the whole family. For runners of all ages, the Balloon Blast Kids’ Race encourages young athletes to dash toward the finish line in a fun, obstacle course built just for kids.

Join the Celebration!

Event Highlights:

Morning Balloon Launches at RE Jewel Elementary — Friday, Saturday & Sunday at dawn.

at RE Jewel Elementary — Friday, Saturday & Sunday at dawn. Night Glow in Bend at COCC — Friday Night starting at 6pm. Enjoy live music, kids activities, food and drink and of course, hot air balloons illuminating the night sky.

Don’t miss this magical weekend!

Tickets for the Night Glow festival are on sale now and can be purchased online or at the event.

balloonsoverbend.com