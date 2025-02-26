High Desert Chamber Music & Cascade School of Music Offer Free Public Master Class with Celebrated Pianist Jeffrey Kahane

(Master Class participants | Photos courtesy of High Desert Chamber Music)

Renowned pianist Jeffrey Kahane will lead a special Master Class presented by High Desert Chamber Music (HDCM) and the Cascade School of Music next week. This free event will take place on Saturday, March 8, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Bend, and is free and open to the public. This Master Class is made possible in part by Brooks Resources Corporation.

“Jeffrey Kahane is a highly respected performer and educator in the classical music world. It’s exciting to see interest from both young students and emerging artists eager to learn from him. We’re especially delighted to welcome back students who grew up in Bend and have pursued their musical aspirations beyond Central Oregon,” says High Desert Chamber Music Executive Director Isabelle Senger.

“We are thrilled to be supporting our Central Oregon students during every part of their journey as musicians and we hope all music students join us at the Master Class for what is sure to be a superb learning experience,” adds Cascade School of Music Executive Director Robert Lambeth.

The selected students — Jude Dow-Hygelund, Aiden Koistinen, Ivan Nelson, Aaron Petit, and Gabe Reed — range in age from 14 to adulthood. They study under Andrew Cooperstock, Sharon Mann, and Janet Smith. Former teachers of Bend-based students include Peter Brownlee and Jan Saito. The performers represent Caldera High School, Oregon Family School, the University of Colorado Boulder, and the San Francisco Conservatory. Their repertoire includes works by Bach and Chopin.

Jeffrey Kahane is a pianist, conductor, and scholar whose career spans five decades. He has performed with the New York Philharmonic and San Francisco Symphony, collaborated with Yo-Yo Ma and Joshua Bell, and toured Europe as conductor of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra. A faculty member at USC’s Thornton School of Music, he is known for his innovative lecture-performances and collaborations with renowned string quartets.

High Desert Chamber Music’s mission is to bring exceptional chamber music and musicians to Central Oregon. Now in its seventeenth season, HDCM presents an acclaimed concert series featuring world-renowned artists and meaningful educational opportunities. Join us in experiencing the impact that live musical excellence can bring to our community!

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, March 8

Location: Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, Bend

Schedule: 9:30-11:30am

Admission: Free and open to the public

highdesertchambermusic.com • 541-306-3988 • info@HighDesertChamberMusic.com • 961 NW Brooks St., Bend

cascadeschoolofmusic.org • 541-382-6866 • 510 NE Third St., Bend