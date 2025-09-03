Experience the Magic of Music

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Sympnony)

Central Oregon Symphony Final Season with Maestro Gesme:

Experience Beautiful Music & Support Your Community

We are proud to announce our 2025–2026 season featuring inspiring performances and extraordinary soloists.

This is a season you won’t want to miss. With a donation of $75 or more, you can become a Central Oregon Symphony (COS) member, enjoy an entire year of unforgettable concerts, and help keep beautiful music thriving in our community. Your membership includes:

Season tickets to every concert

Email updates on special Symphony events

Recognition in our concert program at your membership level

As concert dates approach, you’ll receive a private ticket link by email, with the option to request additional tickets or ask that your tickets be mailed to you. Join us in celebrating Maestro Gesme’s legacy while ensuring the music continues for generations to come.

Due to limited space in our current performance venues and to prioritize our valued members, we will not be offering complimentary tickets this year. This ensures that our members receive the best possible experience and access to seating.

View our 2025-2026 Season!

All concerts will take place in the Mountain View High auditorium. Sunday matinees will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

Interested in Becoming a Corporate Sponsor?

Our Corporate Sponsorship offers numerous benefits, including exposure to an average of 2,000 attendees during symphony weekends and 1,000 YouTube viewers for live-streamed concerts.

Contact info@cosymphony.com, call us at 541-317-3941, or click the link here for more information about how to become a sponsor.

By becoming a member, you are supporting the growth of the arts in Central Oregon. Your donation helps provide music education programs, supports local artists, and brings the joy of music to the community.

*** If you prefer to mail in your membership donation, become a member in person, or need assistance in any way, please call 541-317-3941 or visit our office at 15 SW Colorado Ave. #320, Bend, OR 97702. Also, check your mailbox in the next week for our annual season postcard and schedule.

Community Events Happening This Fall

Enjoy free live chamber music performances by Central Oregon Symphony musicians with Music in Public Places.

Saturday, September 27

2pm

Licorice Players Club at the Prineville Public Library

Saturday, October 4

2pm

Lumina Flute Ensemble at the Sunriver Public Library

Saturday, November 15

2pm

Dove String Quartet at the Sisters Public Library

Cascade Chamber Players at the La Pine Public Library

No ticket required.

Family friendly.

Performances typically last an hour.

The Central Oregon Symphony plays an active role in the community through its robust education and outreach programs.

Symphony Stars! connects Central Oregon Symphony musicians with hundreds of young people in local schools.

Music in Public Places brings the symphony to public venues, providing accessible and free performances to the community.

The Virginia Riggs Children’s Concert & Instrument Petting Zoo introduces young children to the joys of classical music in a fun and interactive way.

The Young Artist Competition inspires young musicians and provides them with the opportunity to showcase their talents.

The Music Masters Series brings renowned guest artists to Central Oregon to feature specific instruments.

Spotlight Recitals presents free concerts that highlight our own COS musicians in various chamber ensemble settings.

