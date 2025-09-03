2025 Festival: The Shorts Blocks Drop!!

(Photo courtesy of Bend Film Festival)

63 Short Films Will Play Across 11 Curated Blocks + 11 Additional Shorts Will Screen with Features

Short film announcements started rolling out on social media this week, including announcements for thematic blocks including Human + Nature, Fine Line and Late Night. In addition to these curated blocks, the festival will also screen local shorts, music videos, and shorts that will play in tandem with feature films.

“Our shorts program continues to demonstrate that a more constrained runtime is no limit to great storytelling,” said Director of Programming Selin Sevinç. “These filmmakers are pushing boundaries, exploring identity, confronting social issues, and celebrating the human experience in ways that are both deeply personal and universally resonant.”

Check Out the Full Lineup of Shorts Blocks

Clockwise from top left: Film stills from shorts selections at this year’s Bend Film Festival: Frozen Frames: Murphy’s Yellowstone (Human + Nature), This Blows (Pre-Features), Hatchlings (Connections), Home From Work (Fine Line)

Have You Purchased Your Festival Pass Yet?

This year’s festival will be FIVE days of film, and passholders get early access to film tickets, which have definitely sold out in past years, especially at our smaller venues. Want even more perks? Sign up for a BendFilm membership to get 20% off your festival pass, even earlier access to tickets, and a bunch of year-long perks that support independent cinema in Bend.

Buy Your Festival Pass

bendfilm.org