Explore Sunriver You’s 2022 Classes

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Area Chamber of Commerce)

Sunriver You is offering creative classes in the New Year. Check out the courses below.

Knitting for Beginners: Let’s Get the Basics First!

Learn basic knitting techniques and stitches, including how to cast on and off, knit and purl. As the participants get comfortable with those techniques, others will be added.

Class meets 1:30-3:30pm Mondays, January 10, 17, 24 and 31 and February 7 and 14.

Color Theory

This class will focus on the basics of color theory and origins of color discernment. You will learn how to make color decisions and apply them to your daily decisions and projects. The class is 2-3:30pm Thursday, January 13.

Quilt-Making Basics

Learn the techniques needed to make a simple quilt from start to finish. You will need basic sewing supplies, including a working sewing machine and your choice of fabrics. The class meets 1-4pm Thursdays January 20 and 27, February 3, 10 and 24 and March 3.

For additional information and to register for classes, visit sunriveryou.com .