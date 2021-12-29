Winter Song Featuring Merideth Kaye Clark  

(Photo | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Winter Song is a collection of beloved tunes and tales that celebrate winter and all it represents: love, family, solitude, renewal and warmth. Music, our stories and your shared experiences come together in this cozy celebration of winter. Join us, have a wintertime beverage, tell us your favorite (and not so favorite) things about winter and be a part of this communal winter gathering!

There’s a running theme of “home” throughout the collection of songs. What does home mean to you, where is home, how do you get home? We invite you tonight to settle in, remember, cherish, and let the feelings of nostalgia and new days ahead wash over you.

This interactive cabaret-style show is created and performed by Portland singer/songwriter Merideth Kaye Clark (Wicked, Oliver!, Bright Star, Portlandia); accomplished pianist and music director Mont Chris Hubbard; and producer/actor Brandon Woolley (Portland Center Stage, Oregon Symphony, Third Rail Rep).

“This show is like comfort food — warm, nourishing and just exactly what you want on a cold winter’s night.” ~BroadwayWorld

December 29, 7:30pm, tickets available at towertheatre.org/tickets-and-events/winter-song

