Faculty Art on Display at Pence Gallery & More at COCC

(My Fave Aunt and Uncle by Paula Bullwinkel)

The Pence Pinckney Gallery at Central Oregon Community College (COCC) is exhibiting a range of works from COCC art faculty members now through February 4; the gallery is open 10am-4pm Monday to Thursday, and from 10am-2pm on Fridays.

The exhibition includes works by COCC art instructors Paula Bullwinkel, Moe Carolin-Anderson, Bill Cravis, Karen Z. Ellis, Shin Yeon Jeon, Jason Lamb, Venus Nguyen, Isaac Peterson, Abney Wallace and Breezy Winters. It marks the first in-person faculty art exhibition since 2019, due to the pandemic.

For more information, contact Bill Cravis at wcravis@cocc.edu or 541-383-7513.

Barbara Crawford Art Installation at COCC

A 30-foot, seven-panel art installation by Virginia-based artist and art professor Barbara Crawford, titled The River, will be on display in COCC’s Health Careers Center’s first-floor gallery now through April 15. The building is open Monday through Friday, 9am-5pm.

“The concept of The River is that nature is a fundamental element that connects all humankind to each other and to our world,” the artist said in a statement. “This installation is a journey along a metaphorical river, through which the quality of our lives and our environment are enhanced. As we progress, the study and analysis of nature reveal parallels in science that lift us to new understandings about our home in the universe.”

Crawford has exhibited in over 50 solo, invitational and juried shows, nationally and internationally. An art professor at Southern Virginia University, she has served as artist-in-residence for the Tyrone Guthrie Art Center in Ireland, the Virginia Center for Creative Arts and the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts in Richmond. She received a Master of Fine Arts from Vermont College and a Master of Arts from James Madison University.

For more information, contact Christy Chaung at cchaung@cocc.edu .

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact Caitlyn Gardner at 541-383-7237. For accommodation because of other disabilities, such as hearing impairment, contact disability services at 541-383-7583.