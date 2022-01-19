Tower Ticket Announcement: The Wizard of Oz

(Graphic | Courtesy of Tower Theatre)

Thoroughly Modern Productions will present The Wizard of Oz at the Tower Theatre in February. Tickets are now on sale to the public. Shows will take place Friday, February 4, Saturday, February 5 and Sunday, February 6 at 3pm and 7:30pm each day.

Follow the yellow brick road in this delightful stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s beloved tale, featuring the iconic musical score from the MGM film, including Over The Rainbow, Ding Dong! The Witch Is Dead, If I Only Had A Brain/A Heart/The Nerve and We’re Off To See The Wizard. This version, first presented by the Royal Shakespeare Company in London in 1987, also includes Poppies (Optimistic Voices) and If I Were King of the Forest.

