FairWell Festival Returns to Redmond This July

FairWell Festival is returning to the Deschutes County Fairgrounds July 19-21, 2024 with performances from Billy Strings, Brandi Carlile, Caamp, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Ryan Bingham with the Texas Gentlemen, Whiskey Myers, Colter Wall, LeAnn Rimes and many more!

Whether you stay for the day or the entire weekend, FairWell Festival has Ticket and RV Pass options available at 50 percent down to make your High Desert adventure one you’ll never forget. Get yours before layaway plans end May 15 at 11:59pm PT.

Looking to go beyond General Admission? Check out FairWell Festival’s 1-Day and 3-Day GA+, VIP, and Platinum Ticket options, complete with luxury amenities like dedicated lounges, express festival entry lanes, dedicated bars, and much more.

Staying the entire weekend? Grab an RV Pass and split the cost among up to six members of your festival crew and immerse yourself in the beauty of the High Desert while being conveniently located next to the festival grounds the entire weekend at 50% down!

