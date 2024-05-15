Tower Theatre Foundation Announces 2024 Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts

The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation and Marianne Watson established the Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts in memory of the Tower’s longtime member, sponsor, volunteer, and Board Chair. Doug was a true advocate for the arts, especially the Tower’s LessonPLAN education programs, and reveled in seeing an audience of enthusiastic school kids react to live performances.

The Doug Watson Scholarship empowers students across Central Oregon who plan to pursue their creative passions after high school. The following 2024 recipients will each receive $4,000 to further their arts education:

Shea Miller: Shea is a senior at Summit High School. After graduating, Shea plans to attend Southern Oregon University to pursue a bachelor of science in music industry and production.

Andres Bahns: Andres is a senior at Bend High School. After graduating, Andres plans to attend the University of Oregon to pursue a degree in cinema studies.

Drake Walker: Drake is a senior at Caldera High School. After graduating, Drake plans to attend Southern Oregon University to pursue a degree in music.

Samantha Maragas: Samantha is a senior at Redmond Proficiency Academy and a Jefferson County resident. After graduating, Samantha plans to attend The Conservatory of Performing Arts at Point Park University to pursue a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater.

“The nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation is honored to present the 2024 Doug Watson Scholarship for Performing Arts to four deserving Central Oregon students. We know they will continue inspiring others and keep the arts alive through their chosen paths,” said the Tower’s Director of Education, Dani Wyeth, in announcing the winning applicants. “We are grateful for the Watson family and this year’s selection committee. This annual program would not be possible without their collective support of the performing arts.”

More information about LessonPLAN education programs and the Doug Watson Scholarship Program is available at towertheatre.org.

About Tower Theatre Foundation:

The historic 460-seat Tower Theatre is owned and operated by the nonprofit Tower Theatre Foundation. Our mission is to be Central Oregon’s leading performing arts organization, providing cultural and educational programs that make essential contributions to the region’s lifestyle and strength of community.

towertheatre.org