Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards: This Week

This Wednesday, August 5, we will be closing the tasting room at 4pm instead of 5pm due to a staff event. We are open for wine tasting, wine by the glass and bottle sales from 12-5pm daily, except Wednesday, August 5, as mentioned above. We continue to offer bottle sales only at our music events.

Praise in the Vineyard has been beautiful. A big thanks to Max Clark for leading the praise music. Join us this Sunday for Praise in the Vineyard at 11:30am. Order a breakfast pizza and enjoy a mimosa while you are here.

Although there is value to competition in certain circumstances, Roger and I enjoy being cooperative. Working as a team supporting businesses around us creates camaraderie, and brings benefits to all businesses involved. Here are some of the businesses we are working with currently and would like to highlight:

Sisters Meat & Smokehouse

They provide us with their delicious Beef Nuggets for our meat and cheese trays.

Here is a link to their website: sistersmeat.com

Ferndale Farms

Ferndale Farms is providing us with Fontina cheese for our Cheese and Meat tray, or Fontina and Chocolate Tray. They also provide us with the mozzarella for our artisan, wood-fired pizza.

Cindy’s brothers and nephews are the proud owners of Western Waves Dairy and Ferndale Farmstead Cheese. A true seed-to-cheese process, which means that they grow the feed that feeds the cows and milk the cows to make the cheese. Cindy’s nephew, Dan, is the head cheesemaker. Look for Ferndale Farm’s cheese locally at Fred Meyer.

Here is a link to their website: ferndalefarmstead.com

No time to come visit us at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards?

Purchase our wines at these places:

Becerra’s on 6th Bistro – Redmond, OR

Brasada Ranch Store – Powell Butte,OR

Bentley’s Restaurant in The Grand Hotel – Salem, OR

Camp Sherman Store & Fly Shop – Camp Sherman, OR

Fivepine Resort – Sisters, OR

The Gallimaufry – Sisters, OR

Geist Beerworks – Redmond, OR

Schoolhouse Produce – Redmond, OR

SCP Hotel – Redmond, OR

Silver Leaf Market at Eagle Crest – Redmond, OR

Sisters Meat & Smokehouse – Sisters, OR

Sunriver Stores – Sunriver, OR

Welcome Home – Redmond, OR

This weekend’s live music at the vineyard:

FHC Thirsty Thursdays!

5-8pm

Michael John & Rob Fincham

Live at the Vineyard Thursday, August 6!

Reservations Required. Get your tickets by clicking on this link faithhopeandcharityevents.com. Just $10. Advanced ticket purchase required to ensure social distancing.

Live Music at the Vineyard presents Joe Fidanzo

This Friday, August 7 from 6-9pm.

Joe Fidanzo will play classic rock/variety. We are sure your feet will be tappin’! Heck, you may even find yourself dancing next to your table. For social-distancing purposes, we cannot gather on the dance floor.

Advance ticket purchase required by clicking the link below.

Faithhopeandcharityevents.com

The Talented JJ Steele

Saturday, August 8 from 6-9pm

Listen at this link: drive.google.com

Advance Ticket Purchase Required at this link: Faithhopeandcharityevents.com



Praise Music with Max Clark

Sunday, August 9 at 11:30am

No Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Get your peach mimosa and breakfast pizza.

Free Will Offering Taken for Crush Cancer

Faith Hope & Charity’s Third-Quarter Wine Club Pick-Up

This Sunday, August 9 from 1-3pm

Please make your reservation by clicking the button below so that we can ensure social distancing. We are releasing our 2018 Frontenac Gris, and our 2016 Marquette. There is no charge for our wine club members to attend.

Wine Club Pick Up RSVP Here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Drive-in Movie at Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards:

Sunday, August 9, parking starts at 6:30pm

Tommy Boy

Tickets are through the Facebook Events page at 3 Rivers Limo Co., or by calling 541-604-9808.

