Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards Happenings

In the Vineyard

Our vines are in the bloom stage. They are getting a later start than normal, but look healthy and are thriving.

Fly Fishing Lessons on Father’s Day

Sunday, June 20

12-4pm

Reserve your 30-minute time slot online. One time slot per person please.

Click here for reservations: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/fathers-day-fly-fishing-lessons

Live at the Vineyard

Thursday, June 3, 5-8pm

Just Us

Advance ticket purchase is required.

Just Us plays covers that include The Eagles, James Taylor, Fleetwood Mac and Loggins and Messina, with their original tunes mixed in here and there, specializing in clean harmonies and great guitar work.

Purchase Just Us tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-just-us-advance-ticket-purchase-required-2

Friday, June 4, 6-9pm

Superball

Advance ticket purchase is required.

Greetings time travelers and bell-bottom wearers — the ‘70s are back! And Superball is ready to rock. Featuring guitarist Kye Kennedy, bassist Dan Larsson and drummer Paul Eddy — all from the wildly popular Beatles cover band Juju Eyeball.

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-superball-advance-ticket-purchase-required

Saturday, June 5, 6-9pm

The Patty Davis Band

Advance ticket purchase is required.

The Patty Davis Band is a harmony-driven original Americana band. They are a contemporary blend of blues, folk, roots-rock and country rock. We will have wood-fired pizza, salad, dessert and meat and cheese trays available for purchase.

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/live-at-the-vineyard-patty-davis-band

Wine ’N’ Shine Car Show

Saturday, June 5

10am-2pm

Join us for the annual Wine ’N’ Shine Car Show. The show runs from 10am-2pm. This show features classics and newer-modified cars, trucks and motorcycles. There will also be music from the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s, ’80s and beyond. Sit back and enjoy some local wine and great food at the vineyards. Awards Ceremony with wine glasses and bottles of wine as trophies will start at 1:45pm. Pre-register online before June 4. Cost is $30. Day-of-show registrations (June 5) are $35. This is a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House and Sparrow. The event is free to the public.

***There is one-quarter-mile of gravel driving into the vineyards, so please drive slowly in your classics.

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com/event-details/wine-n-shine-car-show-june-5-2021

Art in the Vineyard

Sunday, June 13

Become a vendor at our Art in the Vineyard event, Sunday, June 13.

Email Michele, at marketing@fhcvineyards.com for a vendor application.

Save the Date!

July 4 Barbecue

12-5pm

Char hotdogs and hamburgers

faithhopeandcharityevents.com