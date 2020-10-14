Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards Presenting Fall Events

(Photo | Courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Sisters Art Association: Art in the Vineyard

Join the Sisters Art Association and Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards for Art in the Vineyard.

Shop the products of local talented artists in different art forms.

10am-4pm October 17

There is no entry fee for this event.

Drive-In Movie

Sunday, October 25th, parking at 4pm

Casper the Friendly Ghost

Trick-or-treat booth

Photo package available for those who want a ‘spooooky’ picture taken

Costume Contest for kids age 13 and under

Come enjoy the movie and a wood-fired pizza accompanied by our award-winning wine.

Call 541-604-9808 for tickets.

Alpaca Your Wine

Alpaca Country Estates is bringing their alpacas for a family fun interactive experience October 24 from 12-5pm. Purchase your tickets below and receive a complementary nine-ounce stemless wine glass with your ticket.

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com

faithhopeandcharityevents.com