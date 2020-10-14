Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards Presenting Fall Events

(Photo | Courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)
Sisters Art Association: Art in the Vineyard
Join the Sisters Art Association and Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards for Art in the Vineyard.
Shop the products of local talented artists in different art forms.
10am-4pm October 17
There is no entry fee for this event.
Drive-In Movie
Sunday, October 25th, parking at 4pm
Casper the Friendly Ghost
- Trick-or-treat booth
- Photo package available for those who want a ‘spooooky’ picture taken
- Costume Contest for kids age 13 and under
Come enjoy the movie and a wood-fired pizza accompanied by our award-winning wine.
Call 541-604-9808 for tickets.
Alpaca Your Wine
Alpaca Country Estates is bringing their alpacas for a family fun interactive experience October 24 from 12-5pm. Purchase your tickets below and receive a complementary nine-ounce stemless wine glass with your ticket.
Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com