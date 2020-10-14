More Participants Needed for Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt

(Poster | Courtesy of Redmond Downtown Association)

Downtown merchants and businesses are sponsoring the Redmond Downtown Association’s annual scarecrow contest and fundraiser. Businesses and merchants are encouraged to partner with a charitable organization to create a scarecrow. This will be a fundraiser for DeMolay, Pilgrim Chapter, as decided by the nonprofit applications that were received in 2019. People will vote for their favorite scarecrow with a $1 ticket to be purchased at any participating business. Patrons may vote as many times as they would like. The DeMolay, Pilgrim Chapter will earn the money collected by the votes in the container attached to the scarecrow and the participation fee that each business donates.

Creativity and fun are encouraged for the creators. The scarecrows will be visible on the sidewalks outside of the businesses sponsoring the scarecrow. It is recommended that the scarecrows be built in a wagon or small flatbed with wheels so that it can be wheeled into the business at night. Hopefully, this will discourage any vandalism. The scarecrows will be displayed October 1-November 1.

Each participating business and/or merchant will provide monetary assistance to the creators of their scarecrow. Participating businesses/merchants will be asked to pay a $30 donation, which will be used as the money award going to the DeMolay, Pilgrim Chapter.

If you have any questions, please call Kara Roatch at Redmond Chamber of Commerce 541-923-5191.

Downtown Association also Hosting Candy Crawl

The annual Candy Crawl, Trick-or-Treating on 6th Street event will take place on Halloween, October 31, from 12-6pm.

HOW IT WORKS:

Sign up your business at bit.ly/RDM-Halloween

Put a poster in your window to let trick-or-treaters know they are welcome and they should adhere to COVID guidelines.

Stamp/sign passport books and give away candy on October 31. Only adults get stamps, kids get candy! One passport book per person, which can be picked up at participating businesses.

The Chamber will collect all passports for the RDA and select a winner. If your business provides a prize, we will contact you letting you know who the winner of your prize is. we will also call the winner and let them know to get their prize from your business.

