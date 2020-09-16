Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards This Week

(Photo | Courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Even though it looks different this week in the vineyard, it’s still beautiful in a unique way. We have been closed due to being outdoors only right now, and the poor air quality. We don’t want to encourage people to be outside until the smoke clears.

Sunday Praise Music This Weekend

Sunday, September 20

No Reservation or Advance Ticket Purchase Required

In the Vineyard at 11:30am

Get your peach mimosa during praise and your pizza afterwards.

Upcoming dates include:

September 27

October 4

October 11

October 18

October 25

Live Music at the Vineyard presents:

We are closed this Friday-Saturday, September 18-19, for private events.

We will be open Sunday for Praise Music at 11:30am.

Sunday Tasting Room will be open 12-5pm

Friday, October 2, 6-8pm: Matt, Max & Casey with special guest Michael Summers. Acoustic hits from the Eagles to Ed Sheeran. Rescheduled!

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Saturday, October 3, 6-8pm: Reno & Cindy Holler

Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Wine Education

“You’ve Never Heard of Hybrid Grapes, And They’re Everything You Want to Be Drinking Right Now.” It’s about time the industry’s much-maligned crossbred species get its due. — By Marissa A. Ross, in Bon Appetit

I recently read the above-mentioned article and had to share my excitement about the press cold-hearty, hybrid grapes are getting, which of course, are the grapes we grow here at Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards. This article specifically focuses on La Crescent (we have an estate grown), calling it the “Pineapple Princess,” and states that “the grape should have the world’s best rieslings shaking in their boots.” It talks about the grapes we are growing being more disease-resistant and how popular they are with the millennial generations. It’s a nice read. I’ve included the article for your reading pleasure by clicking the link below.

Read the article here: bonappetit.com/story/hybrid-grapes.

Indoor Tasting Begins October 1

Beginning October 1, 2020 we will be offering limited, intimate, indoor tasting room service by reservation only for tables of six people, with four tables available in hour-and-a-half increments. Watch for details in our next newsletter. This will ensure social distancing and allow us to offer tasting service in the colder weather.

Alpaca Your Wine Event!

Country Estates Alpaca Farm will be visiting our vineyard October 3!

This will be an outdoor event. We will be serving wine by the bottle and glass only during this event. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets include a Faith, Hope & Charity 9-ounce stemless wine glass.

Accompanying the alpacas will be products made from the fine alpaca fiber. Plan on spending the day at Faith, Hope & Charity with the alpacas, family, wine, our wood-fired pizza and other menu options. Don’t forget your camera. This is a come-and-go event; you do not have to be here at 12pm or stay until 5pm; come anytime in between that works for you.

Purchase Alpaca Your Wine tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com.

faithhopeandcharityevents.com