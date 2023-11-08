Under the Marquee

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet

Presented by Talmi Entertainment

Saturday, November 18 at 1pm and 5pm

Gather your loved ones for a full-scale production of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and top Ukrainian dancers performing classical Ballet at their peak. Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes.

1pm Matinee

5pm Evening

The Young Dubliners

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Sunday, November 19 at 7:30pm

Imagine Irish pub songs delivered with rock arena energy. “Their sound defies categorization. The Young Dubliners can be seen as Ireland’s answer to Los Lobos, with a similar combination of traditional folk music, raucous electric rock, and forward-thinking experimentation.” ~Allmusic.com

The Nutcracker: A Child’s Tale

Presented by Academie de Ballet Classique

Saturday & Sunday, November 25-26

This holiday ballet takes place on the eve of Christmas when a young girl, Clara, befriends a nutcracker. The nutcracker magically comes to life to bravely fight an evil mouse king to whisk Clara away to a land filled with dolls, sugar plums, bon bons, and snow fairies.

The Nutcracker: A Child’s Tale is a festive start to the holiday season!

Rhythm of the Dance

Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation

Monday, November 27 at 7:30pm

Let the holidays begin! It’s a brand-new Christmas production with your favorite seasonal songs by top-shelf musicians, show-stopping vocalists and world-champion dancers. Celtic rhythms, precision dancing, an elaborate light show, and imaginative costumes combine to deliver a spectacular Christmas-time kick-off.

Snow White Ballet

Presented by ArtSpace Productions

Tuesday, November 28 at 7pm

Based on a fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, the ballet of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs takes the vibrant style of a Disney animated movie and sets it to the musical motifs of Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky.

An imaginative atmosphere is matched with bright costumes and scenery, while brilliant technical dance and comedic acting bring a heartfelt love story to life. The prime dancers from the National Opera and Ballet of Ukraine will bring this enchanting tale to life on stage.

Cascade Chorale: Holiday Magic

Presented by The Cascade Chorale Association

Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3

The long-standing singing group showcases a high-energy blend of beloved classics and fresh new works, plus the return of crowd-favorite Jazz Central, with special guests 27th Street Brass Quintet and the Dove String Quartet. It’s a weekend of Holiday Magic!

December 2 • 7pm

December 3 • 3pm

Coming Soon

December 5: O Christmas Tea: British Comedy — Two shows!

December 6: Aaron Meyer: Rock the Holidays

December 7: Frozen Sing-Along — Two screenings!

December 8: This Must Be Christmas! starring Tim Noah and Rachel DeShon

December 9-10: Central Oregon Mastersingers: A Christmas Carol

December 13: C.O. Youth Orchestra

December 14: Holiday Cheer w/ Todd Haaby & Sola Via

