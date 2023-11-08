Under the Marquee

Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet
Presented by Talmi Entertainment
Saturday, November 18 at 1pm and 5pm
Gather your loved ones for a full-scale production of America’s favorite Christmas celebration. Experience the extraordinary international cast and top Ukrainian dancers performing classical Ballet at their peak. Be transported by the magic of jaw-dropping acrobatics, larger than life puppets and stunning hand-crafted sets and costumes.
The Young Dubliners
Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation
Sunday, November 19 at 7:30pm
Imagine Irish pub songs delivered with rock arena energy. “Their sound defies categorization. The Young Dubliners can be seen as Ireland’s answer to Los Lobos, with a similar combination of traditional folk music, raucous electric rock, and forward-thinking experimentation.” ~Allmusic.com
The Nutcracker: A Child’s Tale
Presented by Academie de Ballet Classique
Saturday & Sunday, November 25-26
This holiday ballet takes place on the eve of Christmas when a young girl, Clara, befriends a nutcracker. The nutcracker magically comes to life to bravely fight an evil mouse king to whisk Clara away to a land filled with dolls, sugar plums, bon bons, and snow fairies.
The Nutcracker: A Child’s Tale is a festive start to the holiday season!
Rhythm of the Dance
Presented by Tower Theatre Foundation
Monday, November 27 at 7:30pm
Let the holidays begin! It’s a brand-new Christmas production with your favorite seasonal songs by top-shelf musicians, show-stopping vocalists and world-champion dancers. Celtic rhythms, precision dancing, an elaborate light show, and imaginative costumes combine to deliver a spectacular Christmas-time kick-off.
Snow White Ballet
Presented by ArtSpace Productions
Tuesday, November 28 at 7pm
Based on a fairy tale by The Brothers Grimm, the ballet of Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs takes the vibrant style of a Disney animated movie and sets it to the musical motifs of Polish composer Bogdan Pavlovsky.
An imaginative atmosphere is matched with bright costumes and scenery, while brilliant technical dance and comedic acting bring a heartfelt love story to life. The prime dancers from the National Opera and Ballet of Ukraine will bring this enchanting tale to life on stage.
Cascade Chorale: Holiday Magic
Presented by The Cascade Chorale Association
Saturday & Sunday, December 2-3
The long-standing singing group showcases a high-energy blend of beloved classics and fresh new works, plus the return of crowd-favorite Jazz Central, with special guests 27th Street Brass Quintet and the Dove String Quartet. It’s a weekend of Holiday Magic!
December 2 • 7pm
December 3 • 3pm
Coming Soon
December 5: O Christmas Tea: British Comedy — Two shows!
December 6: Aaron Meyer: Rock the Holidays
December 7: Frozen Sing-Along — Two screenings!
December 8: This Must Be Christmas! starring Tim Noah and Rachel DeShon
December 9-10: Central Oregon Mastersingers: A Christmas Carol
December 13: C.O. Youth Orchestra
December 14: Holiday Cheer w/ Todd Haaby & Sola Via
Find tickets and info for these and all upcoming shows here.
Box Office Hours: Monday through Friday from 11am to 4pm.