Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards This Week

(Photo | Courtesy of Faith, Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Steve, our vineyard manager, tested the grape juice for harvest 2020. We want to thank Steve for working hard all year to enable a successful harvest in the fall.

Our cold-hearty hybrid varietals have bounced back after the severe hail storm at the end of May, when the vines were stripped of their buds and leaves. Our harvest will be less plentiful, but we are thankful to be harvesting at all.

Harvest 2020

Determining the time to harvest wine grapes is probably the most important viticultural decision for grape producers. There are three major considerations to take into account when deciding on time of harvest. Here at Faith, Hope & Charity, we do the sampling method and test for Sugar Content (Brix), Total Acidity and pH.

Brix = sugars. Glucose and fructose are the main sugars in the juice. Both glucose and fructose are fermentable sugars and during fermentation, yeast converts these sugars to alcohol and carbon dioxide. These sugar levels are expressed in Brix. We measure brix levels with a refractometer, which measures the thickness of the juice. The thicker the juice, the sweeter it is. A desirable brix level is between 18 and 24, depending on the varietal.

Total Acidity: Organic acids are abundant in grape juice. Tartaric, malic and citric acids are found in grapes. Total acidity is the actual amount of acid reserve in the wine.

PH: The pH is a measure of active acidity in the juice. Acidity and pH levels are related. The pH level influences oxidation level, color and the flavor of the juice.

We are excited to renew our partnership with Monkey Face Vineyards at Ranch at the Canyons, and will be harvesting their Frontenac grapes today.

Tuesday, September 22, we tested:

Marquette: Brix 21

Frontenac: Brix 25.2

Frontenac Gris: Brix 20

Viognole: Brix 21

Marechal Foch: Brix 19.8

La Crosse: Brix 20.4

Tasting Room Update

Beginning October 1, 2020 we will be offering limited, intimate, indoor tasting room service by reservation only. Be the first to make your reservation on the events page of our website. We welcome you back to the Faith, Hope & Charity tasting room in a COVID-guideline-friendly way.

For Tasting Room reservations, please click here and then scroll down: faithhopeandcharityevents.com.

Last Weekend’s Weddings were Beautiful

Congratulations to Kjerstine Knight and Dylan Walsh. Thank you for sharing your special day with us. Congratulations also to Ryan and Tina Mace.

Thank you HR Annie Consulting for holding your corporate dinner here at Faith, Hope & Charity. Chef Rudy provided a lovely meal, including FHC wine pairing.

Call to book your corporate dinner or holiday party here at Faith, Hope & Charity, 541-526-5075.

Sundays at the Vineyard

No reservation or advance ticket purchase required. Enjoy the music in the vineyard at 11am.

Get your peach mimosa during praise and your pizza afterwards.

September 27

October 4

October 11

October 18

October 25

Live Music at the Vineyard Presents

Michael John & Rob Fincham

Thursday, September 24, 5pm

Heller Highwater

Friday, September 25, 6pm

Heller Highwater consists of Heather Drakulich (lead vocalist, rhythm guitar, Cajon percussions), John Luce (vocalist, bass and guitar player) and Mitch Gordon (lead guitar player and vocals).

JuJu Eyeball

Saturday, September 26, 6pm

Bend’s Beatle Band

Advanced ticket purchase required for above events. Purchase tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Matt, Max & Casey with special guest Michael Summers

Acoustic hits from the Eagles to Ed Sheeran. Rescheduled!

Friday October 2, 6-9pm

Reno & Cindy Holler

Saturday, October 3, 6-8pm

Purchase tickets here: Faithhopeandcharityevents.com

Alpaca Your Wine Event!

Country Estates Alpaca Farm will be visiting our vineyard October 3. This will be an outdoor event. We will be serving wine by the bottle, and glasses only during this event.

Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets include a Faith, Hope & Charity 9-ounce stemless wine glass.

Accompanying the alpacas will be products made from the fine alpaca fiber. Plan on spending the day at Faith, Hope & Charity with the alpacas, family, wine, our wood-fired pizza and other menu options. Don’t forget your camera. This is a come-and-go event; you do not have to be here at 12pm or stay until 5pm; come any time in between that works for you.

Purchase Alpaca Your Wine Tickets here: faithhopeandcharityevents.com.

