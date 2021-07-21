Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards This Week

(Concert Fun | Photo courtesy of Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards)

Monday Night at the Movies, concert fun, Live at the Vineyards and more.

Serving our award winning wine, hand crafted, wood fired pizza, salad, charcuterie and dessert seven days a week from 12pm to 5pm.

Mark your calendar for Monday Night at the Movies

Movie begins at dusk, tonight! No outside food or beverages.

Footloose, this Monday, July 19!

Stand by Me, August 9!

Grease, August 30!

Concert Fun!

The awesome musicians that play here at Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards always provide a great time! Paired with our incredible staff and award winning wine.

Enjoy wine and people…..? We will be hiring for fall as our college and high school rock star employees return to school.

Email your resume to marketing@fhcvineyards.com

Live at the Vineyard:

Thursday, July 22 from 5pm to 8pm

Michael John & Rob Fincham

Tables and chairs provided for you!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Performing every Thursday evening through August!

Thirsty Thursdays are so much fun with this duo. Wine by the bottle, beer on tap, wood fired pizza, salad, and non alcoholic beverages available for purchase.

This Friday, July 23

6pm to 9pm

Live at the Vineyard: Olivia Knox!

Advance Ticket Purchase Required

Tables and chairs provided for you!

Olivia Knox is an indie singer/songwriter whose lyrics are full of empowerment. Wood fired pizza, wine by the bottle, beer on tap, salad, pretzels, dessert available for purchase.

Faith Hope & Charity’s Annual Events are Returning this year!

Dinner with Santa December 3, 2021

Holiday Marketplace November 28, 2021

Mark your calendars for the “Crush Cancer”

5k, 10k and Half-Marathon

May 22, 2022

Faith Hope & Charity’s ongoing Harvest Charity Event!

Join us this fall for our grape harvest and volunteer your time to your favorite charity! Earn a dollar amount per hour and pay it forward to a charity of your choice.

Email Michele at marketing@fhcvineyards.com to sign up.

Wine Club Members:

Mark your calendars for our Third Quarter Wine Club Pick Up Party!

Sunday, August 8 from 1pm to 3pm!

2018 Frontenac Gris: Estate

The nose of the Frontenac Gris displays butterscotch, honeysuckle and floral notes. Our Frontenac Gris has notes of apricot, peach and butterscotch, with hints of citrus and tropical fruits on the palate.

A lively refreshing wine.

2018 Leon Millot: Estate

Our Leon Millot shows tart blackberry on the nose. This medium bodied wine displays plum, blueberry, smoke, and pepper on the palate with an extremely smooth finish.

Not a member yet? Enjoy the benefits of purchasing your wine at Club discounts, complimentary tastings, and discounted music tickets! Call 541-526-5075 to join!

Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards … it’s an experience!

Close to Bend, Far From Ordinary

