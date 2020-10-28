Fall at the Sunriver Music Festival

(Photo | Courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

LOOK WHO’S BACK! A Central Oregon favorite, concert rock violinist Aaron Meyer and pianist Jean-Pierre Garau will warm up our winter in an intimate concert at the Great Hall. Accomplished Young Artists Scholarship recipient John Fawcett opens the concert.

A very limited amount of tickets are available for these special, socially distanced LIVE concerts following all public health considerations to ensure your safety and enjoyment, or you could join in on the livestream experience.

December 5 at 4pm or 7pm, or 7pm online.

A Good Time to Join

Membership is vital, now more than ever. Become a Friend of the Festival to partner with the future of music education and world-class concerts into the Festival’s 44th season and beyond. Click here for more about Friends of the Festival.

Sunriver Music Festival is known for over four decades of leadership in running a fiscally sound, well-managed classical music festival for Central Oregon residents and visitors.

Click here to join: sunrivermusic.org/about/friends-of-the-festival.

