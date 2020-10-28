Habitat Offers a Safe, Drive-Through Alternative to Trick-or-Treating

(Image | Courtesy of Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity)

Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity is offering a safe, drive-through alternative to trick-or-treating on Saturday, October 31 from 10am-12pm in the ReStore parking lot, 224 NE Thurston Avenue, in Bend. Cars must enter from Thurston Avenue and exit right on Underwood Avenue. People interested in participating should expect to wear masks. One goody bag will be given away per child and costumes are encouraged. The goody bags will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. The Habitat ReStore will be open for normal business hours from 1-6pm on October 31.

“This has been a hard year for our kids, with many of the fun activities being cancelled or modified significantly. Since trick-or-treating is not recommended right now, we decided to put together some goody bags and find an alternative way to help the kids have fun. We hope families will come by for a free bag of goodies,” says Robin Cooper Engle, director of development for Bend-Redmond Habitat for Humanity.

bendredmondhabitat.org