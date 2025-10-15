Fall Concert Series Launches Maestro Gesme’s Farewell Season

(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony)

As autumn settles over Central Oregon, the Symphony proudly opens its Fall Series — launching Maestro Michael Gesme’s final season on the podium. Join us for an unforgettable year of music and celebration as we honor his remarkable legacy.

We’re reaching out to invite you to be part of this milestone season. Your Central Oregon Symphony membership keeps concerts free and supports the music education and outreach programs that inspire our community year-round. By joining or renewing today, you help sustain the music that connects us all.

The 2025–2026 season begins with violinist Linda Wang, performing Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in D Major. A former child prodigy who debuted with Zubin Mehta and the New York Philharmonic at age nine, Wang has since performed with more than 75 orchestras worldwide. Renowned for her radiant tone and expressive artistry, she performs on a 1767 Guadagnini violin.

The concert continues with Dvořák’s beloved “New World” Symphony — a stirring fusion of European tradition and American spirit. Composed in 1893 during his stay in the U.S., its sweeping melodies and heartfelt themes evoke discovery, longing, and hope.

Our Fall concert series takes place on:

Saturday, October 25 | 2pm

| 7:30pm Sunday, October26 | 2pm

All concerts will take place at the Mountain View High School Auditorium.

Due to limited space in our current performance venues and to prioritize our valued members, we will not be offering complimentary tickets this year. This ensures that our members receive the best possible experience and access to seating.

How to Reserve Your Tickets for Concerts

Step 1: Become a Member for the 2025- 2026 season

Step 2: Reserve your tickets through the links provided in your membership confirmation email.

Step 3: Bring proof of your reserved tickets to the concert.

*** If you prefer to mail in your membership donation, become a member in person, or need assistance in any way, please call 541-317-3941 or visit our office at 15 SW Colorado Ave., #320, Bend.

A Season to Remember: Maestro Gesme’s Farewell Year

This year, the Central Oregon Symphony celebrates Maestro Michael Gesme’s 30th and final season on the podium. For three decades, his artistry and leadership have inspired musicians and audiences alike, shaping the Symphony into a true cornerstone of Central Oregon’s cultural life.

We invite you to be part of this milestone season — filled with inspiring performances, extraordinary soloists, and heartfelt moments of celebration.

With a donation of $75 or more, you’ll become a Central Oregon Symphony member, enjoying a year of unforgettable concerts while helping ensure that free symphonic music and music education continue to thrive in our community.

Your support makes this extraordinary season — and our future — possible.

All concerts will take place in the Mountain View High auditorium. Sunday matinees will be live-streamed for those who are unable to attend in person.

