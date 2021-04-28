FanDuel vs DraftKings: who comes out on top for daily fantasy sports in Oregon?

In the fast-moving world of fantasy sports, daily fantasy sports – also known as DFS – is one of the fastest growing pastimes for sports fans. With official CDC instructions still hampering many in-person events , it’s a great way to still feel connected to your teams. And even as various states across the United States gradually open up the sports betting sector, DFS still manages to hold its own, despite increased competition from other forms of sports betting.

Although a bill seeking to fully regulate DFS was first introduced into Oregon’s state legislature in 2017, House Bill 2594 has unfortunately not progressed since it was adjourned by the committee in July 2017. Despite this, DFS is still actually permitted within the state and in recent years has exploded in popularity among Oregonian sports fans.

Despite the legal limbo that DFS operators exist within Oregon, with no explicit regulation incoming they are still active in the state. As long as you meet all the other legal requirements for betting within Oregon, such as the minimum age limit of 18 years, you are good to go!

With that said, however, if you are based in Oregon and want to get started with DFS sports betting, what are the best options you have available to you? In this article, we will give you a quick rundown of the two major players on the DFS scene. So please keep reading below and see where each of the main providers stacks up in the DraftKings vs FanDuel head-to-head provided by World Sports Network .

We mention these two, because in the world of DFS, there are really two main players on the scene: DraftKings and FanDuel. Although you would think that only having two players to choose from would make your ultimate decision a little easier, this is not necessarily the case!

Both DraftKings and FanDuel have put together some seriously enticing packages, which makes the final decision more difficult. Since they were founded in 2011 and 2009 respectively, these two players have been in constant battle with each other, trying to establish themselves on top. For this reason, deciding who to go with is much easier said than done!

Making the best of the sign-up bonus

As a sign that things are getting competitive between DraftKings and FanDuel, both platforms are constantly offering new and exciting offers to entice new players to the platform, and similarly, to keep existing bettors where they are! This competition has definitely worked in your favor, with both platforms offering lucrative bonuses for signing up.

Of these, DraftKings seem to offer the more worthwhile bonus, with the promise of a cash bonus on making your first deposit, in addition to a deposit match. FanDuel, on the other hand, give you a small cash bonus for signing up, followed by a small deposit bonus.

While one is not necessarily better than the other, we would always recommend reading the fine print for any conditions that might be attached to these bonuses – this will ensure you don’t get a surprise when you try to withdraw your winnings!

Betting on the go: who comes out on top?

Both DraftKings and FanDuel provide users with access to a comprehensive mobile app, which fully replicates the experience of using the platform on a desktop.

Generally speaking, both apps provide a very similar user experience, with every aspect of the web platform perfect replicated on the mobile version. This means you can deposit and withdraw money, enter contests and monitor results in real-time, and while on the go.

In user reviews, the DraftKings app tends to come out tops in terms of responsiveness, although these results might be negligible depending on the device you use.

Other factors to consider

When choosing between the two, you should also consider other relevant factors, such as the size of the prize pools on offer. As DraftKings has the bigger user base, this generally means the prize pools will be bigger, although this also means that your chances of winning might be slimmer.

Another important factor is the speed of the cashing out process, with FanDuel tending to take less time on average across the various options.

Why not play both?

If you have made your way through this article and are still struggling with who to choose, you should remember that you can opt to play with both. New users, in particular, should give both a try before making a decision. Although on paper you might have a good sense of how the two compare, it will all boil down to the feel you get from using the site. User experience is a huge factor in this and is not something that should be taken lightly.

With that said, before making your decision, we recommend trying out each site for a reasonable period of time. This will give you a good sense of what works for you and help you to make your final choice.