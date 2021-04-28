Caldera Arts Updates

(Graphic | Courtesy of Caldera Arts)

We have a goal to reach by June 30 and we need your help! We know you support creativity, that you are passionate about the young, creative minds that have found a second home at Caldera, and that you find inspiration from our AiR program. So, we’re asking you now to make a donation of any amount to show that support. With your support we can reach our goal of $50,000! Every donation makes a difference.

Show your support today.

Congrats to our 2021 Golden Spot Artists in Residence!

Caldera is excited to share the news of our 2021 Golden Spot Artist-in-Residence award recipients: Mehran “eatcho” Heard, Daniel Long, Mobile Projection Unit, Stacy Jo Scott and ariella tai. Funded by The Ford Family Foundation’s generous support, the annual Golden Spot Awards are to support regional artist residencies. Each of these Oregon-based artists will spend two weeks in May developing their work and research at the Arts Center.

2022 Residency Update

Thank you for your patience over the past year while we focused on COVID-19 safety protocols to be able to offer future residency opportunities. We know that many of you have been waiting to apply to Caldera’s residency program and we are excited to announce the call for 2022 AiR Applications. The application for 2022 residencies opened April 23 and will close June 25. Information will be posted to our website.

About our Residency Program:

Our Artist in Residence (AiR) program awards creative individuals, collaborations and performing ensembles time and space at our Caldera Arts Center in the foothills of the Cascade Mountains near Sisters for month-long or 2.5-week residencies in January, February and March of 2022. Each resident receives private lodging, studio and a stipend.

Applications are open to national and international artists in any discipline, as well as creative thinkers in culinary arts, design, engineering and the sciences.

Please email us (AiR@CalderaArts.org) with any questions about the residency program or application process.

Camp Update

Did you miss our update about camp? Click here to read the latest from Central Oregon Program and Camp Manager, Kevin Ball (Skillz) on our plans for summer 2021.

Upcoming Events: AiR Share

Date: May 25 at 5:30pm

What: Get to know a few Caldera artists in residence from our 2021 season and hear about their work and time at the Arts Center. Learn more and register today!

We’re Hiring!

Interested in joining the Caldera Arts team or know someone who might be a good fit? We’re currently looking for people to join our team. Check out our open positions here.

