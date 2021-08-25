Farm Bureau Calendar Seeks Pics of Oregon Agriculture Through September 15

Oregon Farm Bureau invites the public to submit their best photos of Oregon agriculture through September 15 for a chance to be featured in the 2022 Oregon’s Bounty Calendar.

The award-winning calendar celebrates all aspects of Oregon agriculture: the products, the people, the crops, the cultivation, the landscape, anything that depicts the beauty, culture, enjoyment, technology or tradition of family farming and ranching.

Email photos (up to 10mb) to annemarie@oregonfb.org — or upload photos from a computer HERE. (The upload link is also available at oregonfb.org/calendar.)

“What makes the Oregon’s Bounty Calendar so special is that the images are sourced from the public,” said OFB Communications Director Anne Marie Moss. “Oregon agriculture is an interesting, inspiring subject for photographers.

“We’re looking for what I call ‘gaze-worthy’ images, photos that you can enjoy for a month as the calendar hangs on the wall,” said Moss. “The Oregon’s Bounty Calendar is mailed to about 65,000 Farm Bureau members across the entire state. It’s truly an exceptional opportunity for both amateur and professional photographers to get their work shown.”

Horizontal-layout, high-resolution images — both close-ups and panoramic shots — are needed of all types of agriculture in all seasons. Subject ideas include rural scenery; portraits of farmers, ranchers or farm families; planting or harvest shots; scenes from farm stands and farmer’s markets; or close-ups of fruits, vegetables, flowers, crops in the field or farm animals.

The deadline for entries is September 15, and there’s no limit to the number of photos that can be submitted.

As a thank you for participating, everyone who submits photos with their mailing address will receive a complimentary copy of the Oregon’s Bounty Calendar in December. Photographers with images selected for month pages in Oregon’s Bounty, along with six runners up, will receive a photo credit in the calendar and numerous copies of the calendar.

Submission instructions, photo specifications, contest rules, and examples of previous calendars are available at oregonfb.org/calendar.

Oregon Farm Bureau (OFB) is a grassroots, nonpartisan, nonprofit, general farm organization representing the interests of farming and ranching families in the public and policymaking arenas. First established in Oregon at the county level in 1919 and state level in 1932, Farm Bureau is organized in all 36 counties.

For more information, contact Moss at annemarie@oregonfb.org or 503-399-1701.

oregonfb.org