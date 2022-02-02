February at Painted Sky Center for the Arts

(Graphic | Courtesy of Painted Sky Center for the Arts)

Love is like a wind… You can’t see it, but you can feel it.

We wish you a life full of love, peace and happiness.

Our Classes This Month

Intro to Cricut and Valentine’s Painting

Wednesday, February 2, 1-4pm

“Cow with Flowers” Paint Party

Thursday, February 10, 1-3:30pm

Leather Horse Brush

Friday, February 18, 5:30-7:30pm

“Chattering Birds” Paint Party

Saturday, February 19, 1-3:30pm

Scholarships

Everyone can participate. Pick the class you want to attend and choose the full or partial scholarship option.

Painted Sky has funding to help pay for any class you would like to take.

The grant funding comes from Grand County Local Community Advisory Council (LCAC) via the Oregon Health Plan, Oregon Community Foundation and the Reser Family Foundation.

Scholarships are available regardless of enrollment in Oregon Health Plan.

We want everyone to have the opportunity to participate in art classes, regardless of income. Click the link to register for a class with a confidential scholarship.

Volunteer Opportunities

Do you have an interest Arts and Culture?

We have volunteer and paid opportunities:

Committee members (music, theater, ceramics, fiber, photography, visual arts, youth, movement and wellness, events, memberships, budget, fundraising)

Youth teachers

Mural Artists

Theater directors

Gallery coordinators

Volunteer coordinators

Event coordinator

Not sure where you fit in? Let’s meet up!

Donations we can use:

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Cleaning supplies

Ceramics supplies and tools

Musical instruments

Please call us during our office hours or email us to let us know if you are able to help. 541-575-1335 or painteskycenter@gmail.com

paintedskycenter.com