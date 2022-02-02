February at Painted Sky Center for the Arts

(Graphic | Courtesy of Painted Sky Center for the Arts)
Love is like a wind… You can’t see it, but you can feel it.
We wish you a life full of love, peace and happiness.
Our Classes This Month
Intro to Cricut and Valentine’s Painting
Wednesday, February 2, 1-4pm
“Cow with Flowers” Paint Party
Thursday, February 10, 1-3:30pm
Leather Horse Brush
Friday, February 18, 5:30-7:30pm
“Chattering Birds” Paint Party
Saturday, February 19, 1-3:30pm
Scholarships
Everyone can participate. Pick the class you want to attend and choose the full or partial scholarship option.
Painted Sky has funding to help pay for any class you would like to take.
The grant funding comes from Grand County Local Community Advisory Council (LCAC) via the Oregon Health Plan, Oregon Community Foundation and the Reser Family Foundation.
Scholarships are available regardless of enrollment in Oregon Health Plan.
We want everyone to have the opportunity to participate in art classes, regardless of income. Click the link to register for a class with a confidential scholarship.
Volunteer Opportunities
Do you have an interest Arts and Culture?
We have volunteer and paid opportunities:
- Committee members (music, theater, ceramics, fiber, photography, visual arts, youth, movement and wellness, events, memberships, budget, fundraising)
- Youth teachers
- Mural Artists
- Theater directors
- Gallery coordinators
- Volunteer coordinators
- Event coordinator
- Not sure where you fit in? Let’s meet up!
Donations we can use:
- Paper towels
- Toilet paper
- Cleaning supplies
- Ceramics supplies and tools
- Musical instruments
Please call us during our office hours or email us to let us know if you are able to help. 541-575-1335 or painteskycenter@gmail.com