OMHOF Scholarship Deadline Extended to March 15

Due to this year’s high school experience with COVID, we are pleased to announce that applications for our 2022 college scholarships are available again and the application postmark deadline has been extended to March 15, 2022. Each applicant should be a student studying music with the talent of instrument or voice graduating spring 2022 from an Oregon high school and continuing their academics as a major or minor in music at any college or university in the country. This year Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) will be accepting applications for four scholarships of $2,500 each. We strive to inspire the continuing of higher musical education by offering assistance with college expenses, so that music students may aspire to the levels of those musicians that have made an impact in Oregon and beyond.

An application is available at: omhof.org/music-education-scholarships .

All items must be mailed together, postmarked by March 15, in order to qualify:

Oregon Music Hall of Fame

PO Box 82173

Portland, OR 97282

Oregon Music Hall of Fame Organizational Mission Statement

The Oregon Music Hall of Fame (OMHOF) is a nonprofit organization that was created to help preserve Oregon’s unique musical heritage. Our focus is to recognize and promote the legacy of exceptional Oregon musicians of the past, promote promising new Oregon musicians of today and to enrich Oregon Music Education programs in order to train our musicians of tomorrow.