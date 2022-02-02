February at the High Desert Museum

(Photo | Courtesy of the High Desert Museum)

The High Desert Museum is kicking off February with a brand new, original exhibit. Hope to see you here! To check out the details for all our events, go to highdesertmuseum.org/calendar .

Here’s all the fun coming up this month.

Winter Nights

Thursdays, 4-8pm

Join us after hours to see the latest exhibitions and enjoy a safe night out. Rimrock Café will be open for folks to grab a baked goodie. Silver Sage Trading will also be open. Event is weekly through February.

Adults $10, children ages 3-12 $6, Museum members free

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/winter-nights

Natural History Pub: Central Oregon Mule Deer

Monday, February 7, 7-8pm

Among the most iconic of High Desert species, mule deer have suffered dramatic declines in recent years. Join state biologists Corey Heath and Andrew Walch to learn about the complex factors influencing deer abundance and their work to sustain deer populations in the region.

Event at McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Doors at 5:30pm

Free, registration required

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/natural-history-pub-feb

Museum and Me

Wednesday, February 9, 5-8pm

A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours. Explore the Museum’s newest exhibits and revisit your favorites.

Free for individuals, family and friends

RSVP: highdesertmuseum.org/museum-and-me-feb

You’ve Got Mail!

Saturday, February 12, 11am-1pm

What if you had to wait weeks for someone to receive a text message? That’s what Annie Miller did in 1904. She wrote letters to distant loved ones and eagerly awaited their reply. Join Annie as she reads from her letters, sharing tidbits from her life on a High Desert ranch.

FREE with Museum admission

Wednesday, February 16, 10am-4pm

Museum closed for staff retreat.

Exhibitions

Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening

Through April 1, 2022

Through the stories of four Indigenous runners, Carrying Messages: Native Runners, Ancestral Homelands and Awakening highlights the historical significance of running in Native cultures in the Western United States and running as an expression of empowerment, sovereignty and cultural revitalization today.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/carrying-messages .

X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out

Through May 8, 2022

The Smithsonian’s National Collection of Fishes represents more than 70 percent of the world’s fish specimens and is the largest and most diverse collection of its kind in the world. Although the x-rays featured in the national collection were made for research purposes, the strikingly elegant images demonstrate the natural union of science and art and are a visual retelling of the evolution of fish. X-Ray Vision: Fish Inside Out features black-and-white digital prints of different species of fish. Arranged in evolutionary sequence, these X-rays give a tour through the long stream of fish evolution.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/x-ray-vision .

Imagine a World

Opened January 29, 2022

This exhibition considers the ambitions, intentions and outcomes (sometimes disastrous) of intentional communities in the High Desert and Western United States over the past half century. It highlights contemporary artists as well, sharing their visions of alternative worlds and futures. Imagine a World invites each of us to reflect on how we are.

FREE with Museum admission. Learn more at highdesertmuseum.org/imagine-a-world .

Daily Schedule

Living History Interpretation at the 1904 Miller Ranch and Sawmill or in the Hall of Exploration and Settlement

Tuesday-Saturday, 11am-3pm (Break 12:30-1pm)

Step into the past with a living history interpreter, either at the Miller Family Ranch or in the Hall of Exploration and Settlement. Learn what life was like for those who settled in the High Desert.

High Desert Natural History

11am

Sometimes referred to as the “Big Empty,” the High Desert isn’t as barren as you think! Join a Museum naturalist for a discussion about the fascinating geography and diverse habitats that support a surprising abundance of plants and animals in the region.

Carnivore Talk

12pm

From wolves and cougars to bobcats and black bears, many predatory mammals call the High Desert home. Learn how to identify them and hear about their role in the ecosystem.

Otter Encounter

1pm

Explore the role these charismatic animals play in the riparian ecosystems of the High Desert. Where are otters found? What do they eat? How are they an indicator of a healthy river community?

High Desert Hooves

2pm

Mammals with hooves, such as mule deer and pronghorn, are some of the most iconic species in the High Desert. Find out how scientists study their migrations and manage challenging issues facing these populations.

Bird of Prey Encounter

3pm

Meet a non-releasable raptor in the Museum’s care. Learn about the unique adaptations of different raptors, their role in the environment and what you can do to ensure their future in the High Desert.

Daily programs are at least 15 minutes and take place in the Birds of Prey Center pavilion. One party per bench, please.

Please note that face coverings are still required for indoor galleries but are not required outdoors.