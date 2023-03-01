BendFilm Presents Two of the Hottest Music Movies of 2023 to Celebrate Black History Month, Pride & Women’s History Month

BendFilm, Inc will present two of the hottest music documentaries of the year on March 3 and March 4 for their first screenings since premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. This screening series celebrates diversity in filmmaking — honoring LGBTQ+, Women and the BIPOC communities. The Indigo Girls’ It’s Only Life After All will kick off Women’s History Month, and Little Richard: I Am Everything will extend Black History Month. The March 4 screening of the Little Richard documentary will include a Q&A session with Academy-nominated director Lisa Cortes.

The new initiative to exclusively screen the best new films of the year builds on BendFilm’s 20 year legacy of hosting innovative film events and experiences in Central Oregon and continues its mission of using film’s unique power to unite the community and inspire social action. “We are excited to provide Bend with this unique opportunity to bring the community together through film” said BendFilm Programmer Todd Leiser. “These films are for everyone: music lovers, the BIPOC and LGBTQ+ communities, and every generation that witnessed the impact of these groundbreaking artists and their undeniable impact on American music and culture. We hope to pack the Tower and celebrate the diversity of our community and the things that bring us all together.”

Indigo Girls – March 3, 5:30pm

Join us for a special evening to celebrate the groundbreaking life and career of The Indigo Girls with It’s Only Life After All — fresh off the film’s World Premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival.

An intimate look into the lives of one of the most iconic folk-rock bands in America – the Indigo Girls. With never-before-seen archival and intimate vérité footage, the film dives into the songwriting and storytelling of the music that transformed a generation.

Tickets: $12, bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/…/63eac9cbaea49….

Little Richard – March 4, 6pm

Fresh from its World Premiere at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, Little Richard: I Am Everything tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll. It explodes the whitewashed canon of American pop music to reveal the innovator — the originator — Richard Penniman.

Through a wealth of archive and performance that brings us into Richard’s complicated inner world, the film unspools the icon’s life story with all its switchbacks and contradictions.

Filmmaker Lisa Cortes, director of the Little Richard documentary, will participate in a live Q&A hosted by The Father’s Group’s Lisa Sadora following the screening.

Tickets: $12, bendfilmyear-round.eventive.org/…/63ea63b0a6648….

Ticket Link for both films: https://bit.ly/bendfilm-music-docs.

About BendFilm:

Founded in 2003, BendFilm, Inc is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to celebrating independent cinema’s unique power to enrich lives, promote diversity and inspire change through vibrant educational programs and film festival experiences across Central Oregon. BendFilm’s signature event is the annual Bend Film Festival, named in 2019 as one of MovieMaker Magazine’s Coolest Festivals in the World and one of only 27 Academy-qualifying film festivals in the United States. With more than 6,000 attendees, the festival showcases more than 130 professional independent and student films and hosts a variety of public educational panels and post-screening talks with visiting filmmakers and award jurors. It also owns and operates the Tin Pan Theater — a boutique arthouse cinema located in downtown Bend’s Tin Pan Alley.

