February First Friday Gallery Events & Exhibit Openings in Bend

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133 • bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members of the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography. Showing through February.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

Continuing through February 29 is an exhibition of landscape paintings by members of the art organization Plein Air Painters of Oregon is showing at Central Oregon Community College’s (COCC) Barber Library Rotunda Gallery, with a reception from 3:30-6pm on Thursday, December 14. For complete gallery hours, visit the Barber Library’s webpage at cocc.edu/library.

The show features more than 70 works from the field and studio, all influenced by the outdoor painting experience, with artists hailing from Portland, Oregon City, Terrebonne, Prineville, Bend and beyond. Many paintings will be available for purchase. Plein air comes from the phrase “open air” in French.

Established in 2003, Plein Air Painters of Oregon is a nonprofit dedicated to sharing a love of painting outdoors in Oregon; members regularly participate in scheduled group “paint-outs” around the state. pleinairpaintersoforegon.org.

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Continuing through February 11 at the Museum, experience Wolves , a moving and stunning exhibition by acclaimed conservation photographer Ronan Donovan, created by the National Geographic Society and the National Museum of Wildlife Art in Jackson, Wyoming. Donovan’s images and videos feature wolves in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem and Ellesmere Island in the Canadian Arctic, and explore the relationship between wild wolves and humans to better understand the animals, our shared history, and what drives the persistent human-wolf conflict.

Continuing through April 7 is Andy Warhol’s Endangered Species: From the Collections of Jordan D. Schnitzer and his Family Foundation, featuring the rare and valuable collection of original art by famous American artist Andy Warhol. In addition to the complete portfolio of Warhol’s Endangered Species series (1983), the exhibit will also feature selected highlights from Warhol’s Skull series (1976) and Vanishing Animals series (1986), as well as one of the Marilyn works (1967).

Andy Warhol, a household name and Pop Art icon, is best known for examining contemporary culture through images of commodification, mortality, and celebrity. Warhol’s Endangered Species collection asks visitors to reflect on our need for actionable conservation on a global scale and leverages the same style he used for celebrities to share that these animals deserve the same level of recognition and attention. The 900-square-foot gallery will convey the dynamic, ongoing efforts to preserve the highlighted endangered species but also the living implementation of the ESA itself.

The Endangered in The High Desert exhibit continues through July 7, bringing heightened attention to the variety of species in the High Desert ecosystem that are facing extinction or recovering from the threat. Examine the importance of ecological connectivity through engaging photographs and playful design. Visitors will also learn about simple conservation measures that they can take to help wildlife. In addition to learning about endangered species in the exhibit, visitors can tour the High Desert Museum’s other exhibits to meet living wildlife that have been listed on the ESA, including a bald eagle, Foskett speckled dace and desert tortoises.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open daily Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Announcing Contemporary Realist David Kreitzer.

In the tradition of Turner and Cezanne, master oil and watercolorist David Kreitzer’s commitment to beauty and meditative work compels him to create exquisite, mood-invoking oil and watercolor Central Oregon splendor landscapes, figure, fantasy, oak and vineyard hills and Nishigoi koi images.

David, whose career was launched with a sold out show at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, has been a professional artist for 57 years.

David grew up as the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his duties, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. Kreitzer has exhibited his work in numerous one-man shows in museums, universities and galleries across the country, and his paintings have served as posters for the Mozart Festival in San Luis Obispo, California, Atlantic Magazine and the Seattle Opera. He was a featured artist for the American Artist Magazine, and his collectors include Michael Douglas, Mary Tyler Moore, the Howard Ahmansons, the Robert Takkens, the Cargill Corporation and the Hind and Hirshhorn Foundations. The San Francisco Chronicle’s Thomas Albright, in his review of David Kreitzer’s first solo exhibit at Maxwell Galleries in San Francisco, wrote: “Kreitzer demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” He has recently moved to Bend from the California coast, where he resides with his wife, celebrated opera singer Jacalyn Kreitzer. They have two children, Anatol and Fredrica.

Exhibiting daily 1-5pm and all First Fridays.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Layor Art is excited to be showcasing Dana Harmon for the month of February. It is truly a dream-come-true for Dana to follow her heart’s desire to manifest in bright and vivid colors and textures aspen forests and mountainscapes; lavender fields, old red barns that speak to what attracts your soul. She loves to paint as therapy when her heart is heavy and needs an outlet to uplift herself or to just pour whatever she’s feeling onto to the canvas so I am creating my own story. These thickly textured, forests, fields, oceans, whatever they may be… may they become a piece that brings you joy as well.

The show goes through the month of February and can be viewed during Layor’s regular business hours: Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, Saturday 11am-4pm and Sunday 11am-4pm.

Lubbesmeyer Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, second story loft

541-330-0840 • lubbesmeyerart.com • twins@lubbesmeyerart.com

New website, email and artwork! The Lubbesmeyer twins offer a range of work created in fiber and paint. Through the twins’ collaborative process, they distill literal imagery into vivid blocks of color and texture, creating an abstracted view of their surroundings. Call the studio for hours and appointments.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Local freelance photographer Karen Maier is exhibiting recent work at the Oxford Hotel during the month of February. Many of the images were captured in The Northern Cascades, Washington State. Karen enjoys hiking and traveling to special places where she can pursue both landscape and macro photography.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art is proud to be featuring the work of Korey Gulbrandson and Andy Wachs, two amazing artists who are inspired by the structure and beauty that surrounds us. On First Friday, February 2, our show, From Soul to Surface, will open from 5-8pm.

Korey Gulbrandson starts with a hand-crafted wood canvas and evolves with an accumulation of layers, manipulating wax and various mediums. Using a torch and carving tools, Korey scribes and removes the layers. This technique creates an exciting and surprising plane of texture and color.

With an intense sense of spatial design and construct, Andy Wachs has the ability and talent to create a broad selection of contemporary furniture along with art pieces, installations, and environmental design works. His design for almost any space interior is unique and exceptional with inspiration drawn from nature and life.

Red Chair Gallery

103 NW Oregon Ave.

541-306-3176 • redchairgallerybend.com

In February, Red Chair Gallery showcases Kenneth Marunowski’s mixed media and oil paintings and Michelle Lindblom’s abstract acrylic paintings and monotypes. Pottery by Annie Dyer and jewelry by Larissa Spafford are also featured this month. Located at the corner of Bond Street and Oregon Avenue, Red Chair Gallery is open seven days a week: Monday-Saturday, 10am-6pm and Sunday, 12-4pm.

Sage Custom Framing & Gallery

834 NW Brooks St.

541-382-5884 • sageframing-gallery.com

Around Town, the current show at Sage Custom Framing and Gallery, features slices of familiar and not so familiar sights around Bend. The group show by multiple local artists, includes both familiar subjects such as parks and Downtown locations, as well as little known and largely unseen settings “Around Town.” The multi-media show runs February 1-March 30.

Open Tuesday-Friday, 10am-4pm and Saturday, 12-4pm.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

SageBrushers Gallery presents Abstract Expressionism to Abstract Impressionism and Everything In-Between, a show dedicated to abstract art. Over 15 SageBrushers Art Society member artists will be represented in a variety of mediums. Gallery hours are Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays 1pm-4pm. Showing through February.

Scalehouse Gallery

550 NW Franklin Ave., Ste. 138

541-640-2186 • scalehouse.org

Continuing through December 30 is Christi Zorrilla Soto, The Endless Knot.

Christi’s work is driven by her personal experiences as a multicultural individual. Her Peruvian-Chinese heritage, along with her family’s migration from different parts of the world, has inspired an exploration at the intersection of native arts with contemporary art. Through minimal sculptures, textiles, and installation arts, Zorilla Soto exposes the delicate journey of migration and the celebration of diversity. By combining traditional and modern techniques, Christi aims to foster dialogue between the past and present while honoring her heritage and uncovering her own identity. Through art, she hopes to inspire others to embrace their roots and recognize the beauty in the diversity surrounding us. scalehouse.org/artist-christi-zorrilla-soto.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery features the artwork and work of local creators.

In her latest body of work, Kira Frances is exploring the juxtaposition of hard and soft, using the subjects of ceramic and silk. She uses her compositions to play with ideas of balance and weightlessness, and, as in her other work, uses the vessel as a symbol for the body and/or psyche. She has recently started painting her frames in great detail, with the intention to show that the frame is as much of a piece of art as the painting. Visit her website to see more: kirafrances.com.

Touchmark at Pilot Butte

1125 NE Watt Way

541-238-6101 • touchmark.com/senior-living/or/bend

Joren Traveller is showing her work at Touchmark at Pilot Butte in February and March. Mostly Birds features Joren’s paintings in pastel, acrylic and oil. As her theme suggests, feathered friends are the main focus, but the artist has included “a couple of furry critters as well.”

Touchmark at Pilot Butte is located at 1125 NE Watt Way in Bend. The show is in the mezzanine gallery and will be up through the end of March.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

February Group Exhibit Leap at Tumalo Art Co.

2024 brings us a Leap Year which has us contemplating the meaning of the word “leap” and the diverse ways it can be used. Our group exhibit, Leap, opening February 3, from 3-7pm during the Old Mill District’s First Friday Gallery Walk, features artistic interpretations of the concept.

In nature, sunlight leaps through the trees, a fish leaps at a fly on the water’s surface and a young fox leaps into new territory in search of his own domain. Our human lives are full of leaps. Some physical, some emotional, some are big and some are small. We are excited to present this thought provoking exhibit and see how the leap concept comes to life through the hearts, minds and hands of our artists.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop presents paintings by Karen Williams, from the series We Need More Laughter in the World. This body of work is highly influenced by Karen’s background as an art educator. “I love to see the process of a painting. I enjoy being very child-like in my work, so there is a lot of scribbling and marks to go with the vivid colors and stories that each piece tells.”

Stop in to enjoy a beverage and drink in the art! Showing through February.