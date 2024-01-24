She’s Speaking-LIVE Concert Roadshow for Women’s History Month Announces Seven Performances in Oregon, Washington

(Photo by Norman Eder)

Eight Oregon artists perform songs about women, by women, for everyone.

Eight women singer-songwriters and a great band comprise a dynamic and joyful concert, She’s Speaking-LIVE, hitting the road in March and April to commemorate Women’s History Month.

“Women’s History Month is the perfect time to shine a bright light on the underrepresentation of women across all aspects of the music industry,” said artist Bre Gregg, one of the group’s co- founders. “This diverse group of artists — jazz, R&B, indie, gospel, Americana, folk, blues — reminds us of the beauty and artistry of women’s voices and stories with a concert that inspires and connects us, lifts us up.”

The lineup includes Arietta Ward, Bre Gregg, Kristen Grainger, LaRhonda Steele, Beth Wood, Liz Chibucos, Naomi LaViolette and Lisa Mann (bios next page). Backed by percussionist Ward Griffith, electric guitarist Dan Gildea and guitarist Dan Wetzel, the eleven participating musicians pause their own touring, recording, and performing schedules to come together for these concerts during Women’s History Month.

She’s Speaking-LIVE’s 2024 concerts are scheduled as follows:

Friday, March 1, 7:30 pm, Unity of the Valley, Eugene, Oregon

Saturday, March 2, 7:30 pm, Columbia Theatre, Longview, Washington

Friday, March 8, 7:30 pm, Walters Cultural Arts Center, Hillsboro, Oregon

Saturday, March 9, 7 pm, Whiteside Theatre, Corvallis, Oregon

Sunday, March 10, 7:30 pm, Tower Theatre, Bend

Friday, March 15, 8 pm, Historic Grand Theatre, Salem, Oregon

Saturday, April 20, 8 pm, Alberta Rose Theatre, Portland, Oregon

Tickets for all locations and additional info here .

Participating Artists

Click on live links to read full biographies and access high-res photos.

Arietta Ward has been referred to as the “1st Daughter of Funk and R&B,” as well as the “Rip City Soul Funk Diva.” Known to many as “Miz Etta,” she is definitely a musical force to be reckoned with; her performances are filled with joy, authenticity, passion, and humor. Miz Etta is also the daughter of NW music royalty, the late Janice Marie Scroggins.

Bre Gregg is the voice of Red Bird, a soul band with elements of blues, rock and funk added to the mix creating their own unique and distinct sound. Their debut album, Live It All, showcases the band’s musical maturity that breathes new life into music today. Find No Enemy says, “This is soul rock re-invented and reignited with a passion and dexterity like few can compare to.”

Kristen Grainger is a writer, activist artist and the voice of Americana string band Kristen Grainger & True North. Kristen delivers “her own style of timeless acoustic roots music that is enticing, infectious, full of promise, beauty and inventive musicianship,” says Maverick (London), “…with the kind of heart and soul that crosses boundaries, striking chords of truth for anyone who cares to listen,” says For Folk’s Sake (UK).

LaRhonda Steele, a Blues and gospel singer and songwriter, recognized as one the region’s best rhythm and blues vocalists. She has been dubbed “The First Lady of Portland Blues”—a title she lives up to as she shares songs issued directly from her soul and spiritual life-force. LaRhonda enjoys performing with her band at local festivals, theaters, private parties and clubs. Working as a Vocal Coach she enjoys helping others find their voice. Her Discography includes: Artistic Differences 2009, My Souls Song 2010, Yes, Please, 2015, Rock Me Baby 2016, Spirit of Freedom 2018.

Beth Wood is an award-winning songwriter and poet who has been writing, performing, and creating for over 25 years — delighting and inspiring audiences with her exceptional musicianship, intelligent writing, powerhouse voice, and warm and commanding stage presence. Beth has released fifteen albums, three books of poetry, and a collection of funny stories from the road.

Liz Chibucos, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and sound engineer, was recently dubbed “Jimi Joplin” by some fans because she combines soulful, bluesy vocals with intricate, hard-hitting guitar work. She performs with groove-based electric funk-rock band Far Out West and plays guitar with Portland’s Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters.

Naomi LaViolette’s musical style is piano-driven folk-pop with elements of classical and jazz. Her roots are deep in classical music – she has a master’s degree in classical piano performance – but she has also immersed herself in the study of jazz standards, folk songs, soul, pop and gospel.

Lisa Mann ’s vocals effortlessly straddle the line between the honey-sweet warmth of the South and the force-of-nature sound she has cultivated by mastering everything from hard rock to rhythm and blues. Her clever blues and Americana balladry is complimented by her considerable prowess on bass guitar.

Back Story: The She’s Speaking Project

She’s Speaking creates platforms where women’s voices and artistry can be heard by all people.

During the global pandemic shutdown of 2020, when many artists were feeling isolated, Oregon songwriters Beth Wood, Bre Gregg and Kristen Grainger came together to brainstorm ways women songwriters could continue to collaborate and support each other.

Since the pandemic limited in-person gatherings, they decided to start by creating a YouTube channel dedicated to elevating women’s songwriting, promoting “songs written by women, about women, for everyone.”

They dubbed the project — and the channel — She’s Speaking, a nod to Vice President Kamala Harris’ now-famous line, “I’m speaking!” from the 2020 vice presidential debate.

She’s Speaking’s YouTube channel has curated songs from more than 60 women artists from all over the country, including Lady A (WA), Susan Gibson (TX), Natalie Jean (Washington, D.C.), Cosy Sheridan (UT), Anna Tivel (OR), and Gabrielle Louise (CO), to name a few. The artists were invited to contribute music videos – often created on smartphones due to pandemic constraints – of the songs they’d written about women who inspired them. New videos are added regularly.

From blues to folk to jazz to indie rock, these songs celebrate grandmothers, mothers, sisters, and daughters as well as public figures such as Jane Goodall, Georgia O’Keefe, Bessie Smith, Amanda Gorman, Gov. Kate Brown, Michelle Obama, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Mary Oliver, Maya Angelou, Aretha Franklin, and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The three She’s Speaking co-founders have sought to address the long-standing underrepresentation of women across all aspects of the music industry, as well as more recent news that algorithms for major music streaming platforms and radio airplay favor male artists. They decided to continue to create and expand ways in which the voices and stories, the artistry of women songwriters could be experienced by more people, helping them succeed in an industry not intended for them. In addition to live shows, She’s Speaking uses social media to promote women artists and raise awareness about underrepresentation and discrimination in the music industry.

shesspeakingsongs.com