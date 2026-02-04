February First Friday Gallery Events & New Exhibit Openings

BEND // OLD MILL

artHouse LTA

113 NW Minnesota Ave.

instagram.com/arthouse.lta

Come celebrate Valentine’s Day a week early at Bend’s newest gallery with a bold and immersive First Friday event: 808s & artBreaks, a Valentine’s Day First Friday experience of music, art and emotion, from 5-9pm.

Local artist and artHouse LTA founder, Gabriel van Eikeren (aka yrstruly), will be unveiling a fresh body of works, exploring the themes of love and vulnerability.

Be among the first to soak up these new pieces while sipping on a signature pink cocktail, all accompanied by a complementary live set from Brianiology, a local DJ/turntabalist well-known for his genre-spanning music.

An opportunity to take home your very own one-of-a-kind, large-scale, original painting by yrstruly presents itself as artHouse holds a raffle for this event, with prizes for runners-up.

Come meet this home-grown artist in person and immerse yourself in the upbeat and unique atmosphere he creates at artHouse LTA.

Bend Senior Center

1600 SE Reed Market Rd.

541-388-1133

bendparksandrec.org/facility/bend-senior-center

The Bend Senior Center at the Larkspur Community Center is showing art by members or the SageBrushers Art Society. Come visit the facility and enjoy beautiful paintings in acrylic, oil, pastel, and watercolor, as well as outstanding photography.

Blue Spruce Pottery

20591 Dorchester E.

541-382-0197 • bluesprucepottery.com

This family-owned business has been making handmade pottery in Bend since 1976. Call to arrange a time to come shop their large selection of mugs, bowls, casseroles, lamps and more. Shop online and have gifts shipped directly to your family and friends. You can also find Blue Spruce Pottery at Red Chair Gallery in downtown Bend.

COCC Barber Library

2600 NW College Way

541-383-7560 • cocc.edu/library

COCC Unveils Bare Limbs Art Show

Central Oregon Community College continues showing its winter art exhibition, Bare Limbs, a collection of fine art photography by Breezy Winters, through March 16 at the Bend campus’s Barber Library Rotunda Gallery, with a reception from 4-5:30pm on Wednesday, January 14. This is free and open to the public.

“Bare Limbs is an emotional landscape of all the facets of being a mother, wife and woman,” said the artist in a statement. “We create life, step through a rite of passage through trauma, sustain life, nurture, work, pour out and give entirely of ourselves. This is for all women to help remind you that you are not alone, you are amazing in all the abilities you have been given, and most importantly bring light and affirmation to all your struggles.”

A fine arts instructor at COCC, where she teaches darkroom photography, digital photography and professional portfolio, Winters is a graduate of Lake Tahoe Community College, and earned both a bachelor’s in visual journalism and a master of fine arts in fine art photography from the Brooks Institute.

For Rotunda Gallery hours of operation, visit cocc.edu/library. For more information, contact Tina Hovekamp, director of library services, at 541-383-7295 or thovekamp@cocc.edu.

In advance of college events, persons needing accommodation or transportation because of a physical or mobility disability should contact campus services at 541-383-7775. For accommodation because of other disability such as hearing impairment, contact student accessibility services at sas@cocc.edu or 541-383-7583.

Embark

2843 NW Lolo Dr.

541-862-5646 • embarkbend.com

The High Desert Art League announces its upcoming art exhibition at Embark, featuring the theme A Brush with Nature. The League is composed of like-minded Central Oregon artists working in a wide range of styles and mediums, united by a shared desire to express and celebrate the world around them.

Embark, a unique coworking community conceived by the founders of Ruffwear, is rooted in sustainability and a deep respect for the outdoors. Its members are “explorers who have a shared sense of stewardship for our wilderness areas and reflect a diverse range of professions.” This alignment made A Brush with Nature a natural choice for the exhibition’s theme.

The High Desert Art League’s show will run from February 14 through mid-April. Artwork will be available for purchase and displayed in the Embark Collective Room on the first floor. The building is open to the public Monday through Friday, from 8am-5pm, and Saturday from 9am-3pm.

The Grove

921 NW Mt. Washington Dr.

The Grove continues exhibiting the art of Liz Kolstad. As an art enthusiast throughout her life, she has created with acrylic, oil, pastel, pen and ink, and watercolor washes. Today Liz finds her greatest artistic excitement with collage. She was inspired by a class taught by the artist Shelli Walters.

In this exhibit, her featured works celebrate environmental themes and the feminine spirit that come from her heart and spiritual journey. Liz finds artistic inspiration in her motto, “Live as the evidence that everything, without exception, is love or a call to love.”

High Desert Museum

59800 S Hwy. 97

541-382-4754 • highdesertmuseum.org

Opening February 7 and running through January 3, 2027: Under Pressure: A Volcanic Exploration. For thousands of years, the tranquility of the High Desert has been punctuated by the explosive power of volcanoes. Under Pressure: A Volcanic Exploration explores the natural history and science behind the West’s most iconic powerhouses. This immersive gallery experience will engage visitors’ senses with hands-on activities and intense visuals, feeling the coarseness of volcanic rock and hearing stories about historic eruptions. Under Pressure takes a deep dive into the geologic giants that exist all around us.

Closing February 15: Hollow and Still: Photographs Following Fire by David Paul Bayles. A special collection of 35 photographs, Hollow and Still brings together a series of images capturing the visual beauty and rooted strength of a forest that has withstood over two centuries. The photographs were taken in the early days of the fire’s aftermath, showcasing the emotional impact as well as the ecological ramifications.

Opening February 21 and continuing through April 26: Prophets – Paintings by Hilary Baker. A new, unexpected series of works by artist Hilary Baker, Prophets investigates the symbology of moths. Though great pollinators and surprisingly beautiful, moths have long been saddled as omens of destruction and misfortune. Baker began painting moths after witnessing the loss of her longtime home to the Palisades Fire in January of 2025. However, her examination of moths, through crisp graphic stylings and contemporary color fields, also brings to light images of spiritual messengers, capable of transformations and navigating darkness.

Just below our feet, there is a universe that is busy, active and alive. Are you ready to go on a subterranean adventure? Continuing through March 29, Soil Alive beckons visitors underground to explore the subterranean world beneath us in a family-friendly, interactive exhibition.

Continuing through June 28, Drawn West explores the history and art of promoting the American West; delving into a century of salesmanship, when artists and cartographers alike crafted an image of the West that depicted both fact and fiction. In a visually engaging exhibition featuring 50-plus maps, artworks and advertisements from the Museum’s extensive collections, Drawn West: A History of Promoting Place invites you to explore the myths and marketing of the American West. Explore original advertisements, maps and artwork from prominent Western artists including Charles M. Russell, Frederic Remington and more.

ISoMiMo

925 NW Wall St., Ste. 201

541-330-6711 • ISoMiMo.com

When entering ISoMiMo Art Studio you will be invited to take a tour of the space to introduce you to all we have to offer. We provide an open space to where you can come in and get taught by the staff, local artists or feel free to do your own thing. You are more than welcome to walk in during our business hours posted to utilize our space and resources. We encourage local artists with their own projects or resources to come in and use our space alongside us as well. Additionally, we cater to parties, whether it be a birthday, ladies night out or workplace team building. Our main projects we have to offer consist of terrarium building, taxidermy bug shadow box assembly, acrylic painting, watercolor painting and quite a few side projects at your disposal. Also, we theme special monthly projects into our schedule, so be on the lookout. Our projects are all age-friendly, so feel free to bring in the kids or your parents for a unique experience. As far as typical, First Friday at ISoMiMo Art Studio consists of different refreshments while you explore the space around you. We try to rotate four local artists through our space to keep things interesting for returning guests, but also to get the artists some exposure. Lastly, we open our walls up to other artists around Bend just in case they can’t make it to First Friday.

Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery

118 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-325-6225 • jeffreymurrayphotography.com

The Jeffrey Murray Photography Gallery features the work of local photographer Jeffrey Murray. Visitors can browse comfortably in the two-story gallery enjoying visually adventurous displays of landscape, wildlife and contemporary work. Open Tuesday-Sunday.

Kreitzer Gallery

20214 Archie Briggs Rd.

805-234-2048 • KreitzerArt.com

Kreitzer Gallery and Studio open every week Friday through Sunday, 1-5pm. Please text ahead to view: 805-234-2048.

Thomas Albright, Art Critic of the San Francisco Chronicle wrote: “David Kreitzer is a highly traditional figure painter who demonstrates how much poetic intensity the old tradition can still contain.” A full-time artist since he received his master’s degree in painting at San Jose State University in 1967, David grew up the son of a Lutheran minister who, due to his calling, moved his family frequently throughout the Nebraska countryside. His works are in the collections of Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Hirschhorn Foundation, the corporate headquarters of Revlon Olga, Barnes-Hind, Sinclair Paints, Lloyd’s Bank, Cargill and the San Diego, Sheldon, Minnesota, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Museums. Private collectors include Howard and Roberta Ahmanson, Ray Bradbury, Mary Tyler Moore, Michael Douglas, Pepe Romero, Quinn Martin, Raymond Burr and Donald Simon.

Layor Art + Supply

1000 NW Wall St., Ste. 110

541-322-0421 • layorart.com

Join us at Layor Gallery for First Friday Art Walk on February 6 from 5-8pm featuring work by Kurt Olson.

Olson’s contemporary practice explores movement, depth, and elemental presence through layered gesture and restrained composition. His work emphasizes process and surface, allowing texture and rhythm to emerge organically. Subtle shifts in tone and form invite quiet observation and sustained viewing.

Through abstraction, Olson creates spaces that feel immersive and contemplative, balancing energy with stillness. His paintings resist immediate interpretation, instead offering an experience shaped by time, material, and perception. We invite you to join us for an evening of art, conversation, and connection in downtown Bend.

Lubbesmeyer Art Studio & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

541-706-0761 • lubbesmeyerart.com

Visit the Lubbesmeyer Studio to view some of the most unique artwork anywhere to be found. While the themes of the Central Oregon landscape, restful interior still-lifes, or open-skied vistas may be familiar, the collaborative approach of twin artists working in fiber utilizes an unusual medium in the creation of fine art. Often noted that the Lubbesmeyer Twins’ art is unlike anything seen anywhere else, you can view the dynamic original fiber ‘paintings’ in the gallery at the studio where it’s created.

The Lubbesmeyer Studio and Gallery is located in a second-story loft in the heart of the Old Mill District. The Studio’s public hours are 11 – 5pm, Wednesday through Friday, and every First Friday Art Walk from 3 – 6pm.

Oxford Hotel

10 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-382-8436

Pamela Beaverson will be presenting East of the Cascades: The Oregon I Love at the Oxford Hotel during the month of February. She will be showcasing oil paintings of landscapes and wildlife found east of the crest of the Cascades.

Pamela resides and creates in Central Oregon. In addition to the High Desert Art League, Pamela is a member and on the board of Plein Air Painters of Oregon and Oil Painters of America. You can find more of her work at Layor Art in Bend and at pamelabeaverson.com.

Peterson Contemporary Art

550 NW Franklin Ave.

541-633-7148 • pcagallery.com

Peterson Contemporary Art opens In A Different Light February 6, from 5-8pm. We’re excited to bring some warmth into the gallery with the work of painters Brandt Berntson and Maggie Siner. Berntson’s work blends the textures of the American West with contemporary sensibilities. Drawing inspiration from the region’s expansive landscapes, shifting light, and rugged natural forms, Berntson creates pieces that evoke a sense of place and time. He focuses on themes of home and nostalgia to create art that feels both grounded and exploratory. Maggie Siner’s paintings are prized for their enduring qualities: a perfect sense of the fleeting moment, bold gestural brushwork and delicately balanced structure. Her subjects range from the intimate to the monumental, to whimsical combinations of objects. Siner’s work is classically derived yet contemporary. Please join us to enjoy the evening’s festivities and engage with other art lovers. The show will run through the end of February.

Premiere Property Group

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-241-6860 • bend.premierepropertygroup.com

Members of the High Desert League continue presenting paintings at Premiere Property Group. The collection includes works in oil, acrylic, watercolor, encaustic, mixed media and photography, on display through March 9.

SageBrushers Art Society

117 SW Roosevelt Ave.

541-617-0900 • sagebrushersartofbend.com

The Abstract Show continues through February. SageBrushers presents innovative abstract works by members in all media.

The Stacks Art Studios & Gallery

Old Mill District, Second Floor

404-944-9170 • cooperartandabode.com/studio

Alyson Brown is a photographer and stylist specializing in food/beverage and botanicals. Her passion for capturing the essence of flowers, plants, and foliage has shaped a career rooted in connecting the natural world with commercial and editorial imagery. Her love of botanical charts and specimen prints led Alyson to explore floral cyanotypes (aka sunprints) as a natural extension of her photographic work. These pieces honor the history of botanical documentation, balancing art and science while capturing the fleeting beauty of floral specimens. Alyson currently resides in The Stacks Studios in The Old Mill District. To see more of her work, visit alysonbrown.com.

Tumalo Art Company

Old Mill District

541-385-9144 • tumaloartco.com

The Gift of Defying Gravity featuring an eagle launching into the sky, or Helen Brown’s The Gift of Nature’s Strength with a majestic Ponderosa Pine in the foreground and mountain peaks in the background, are examples of how Tumalo Art Co. artists are interpreting our February Group Exhibit theme, “The Gift of….” The exhibit opens with a First Friday reception January 6, from 3-7pm in the Old Mill District.

The artists at Tumalo Art Co. often challenge themselves in the winter and early spring months with group exhibits that have a theme that lends itself to many interpretations. Creativity emerges as artists work with their chosen mediums and techniques, looking inward to express their own unique vision of the idea. Seeing what others in the group bring forward is a “gift” as well.

Tumalo Art Co. is an artist-run gallery in the heart of the Old Mill District, open seven days a week.

Wachs Studio

25 NW Minnesota Ave.

(above Thump Coffee)

541-633-0620 • wachsstudio.com

Actual working studio by David Wachs open to the public this First Friday, from 4-9pm. Original paintings from alpine and desert adventures around the western United States, Canada and Europe. All of the images represent a place visited in person on foot, ski or motorcycle in the past ten years of travel. Paintings for sale range from small 5”x7” studies to large canvases scaled in feet dimensions.

The Wine Shop

55 NW Minnesota Ave.

541-389-2884 • thewineshopbend.com

The Wine Shop continues exhibiting the art of Pat Geer through February. Pat, a self-taught artist, finds inspiration in all she sees. She always loved art and while living on a range in Mitchell, Oregon, she found time in the winter months to pursue her interest in oil painting. Through the videos of Bill Alexander and Bob Ross, Pat learned painting techniques and began to create colorful and vivid interpretations of the many subjects in nature that inspire her.

REDMOND

Arome

432 SW Sixth St.

541-527-4727 • aromekitchen.com

Bill Hunt creates unique wood carvings from recycled fence posts and local juniper trees. See more of Bill’s unique carvings at highdesertcarving.com.

Rex Krueger loves to work with wood and “polish it until its natural character glows!” He creates pens, kitchen utensils, candlesticks, urns, toys and more. Each piece is unique with high-quality design and construction, including that highly polished oil-based finish.

Debra Roeder hand-cuts stones and makes jewelry and knife handles, which she will be highlighting at the First Friday event. Roeder is a retired teacher, published author and Acorn Award recipient who works in many mediums.

Cares & Whoas

436 SW Sixth St.

916-354-2119 • caresandwhoas.com

Carol Picknell is inspired by Central Oregon landscapes and enjoys painting mountain scenery en plein air.

Cascade Hasson Sotheby’s International Realty

535 SW Sixth St.

541-383-7600 • cascadehassonsir.com

Gary McPherson loves the beauty that can be found in nature and tries to capture some of that beauty with his paint and brush on canvas.

Michael Weisker reproduces the brilliant watercolors of his late wife, Kimberlee, in colorful cards and keepsakes.

Joanne Muchille creates beauty to stimulate thought. She produces useful Faraday bags for cell phones to protect both the device from hackers and the body from unwanted electromagnetic fields.

Harcourts The Garner Group Real Estate

444 SW Sixth St.

541-383-4360 • thegarnergroup.com

Cody Clark is a published and contest-winning wildlife photographer and enjoys using a variety of techniques and compositions to capture the beauty of nature.

Jay Lowndes creates unique, one-of-a-kind crafted, hardwood pieces that not only accent any room in your home but are also practical for everyday use. He has the knack and experience for creating durable wooden-wares such as charcuterie and cutting boards, coasters, Lazy Susans, small furniture pieces, quilt hangers, photo-boxes and picture frames. He welcomes custom orders and can personalize a piece just for you.

SCP – Redmond Hotel

521 SW Sixth St.

541-26-3608 • SCPHotel.com

Erin Skeer has a love for gardening and takes the outdoors and turns it into art. She finds inspiration every time she is in nature.

Kerri Abney’s work is eclectic and whimsical and includes acrylic paintings and jewelry. Abney says, “There’s so much more to be discovered. I feel like I have not yet mastered my crafts, and I enjoy learning more every day!”

Trish Carlin focuses on wildlife in both sculpture and watercolors. Her style, mostly self-taught, can be both affectionate and whimsical.

Dry Canyon Community Art Center

405 SW Sixth St.

drycanyonarts.org

The February featured artist is Jack Perry. Jack grew up on wheat farms in the Palouse region near Pullman, Washington, and he has drawn on this experience for the rest of his artistic life. If the Palouse was Jack’s muse, his method was shaped by years of mastering a variety of mediums — wood, glass, metals, paint and handmade paper. Come by Dry Canyon Community Art Center during First Friday to participate in a reception in Jack’s honor and experience some of his artwork.

Also in the Dry Canyon Community Art Center for February and March is a wide-ranging exhibition bringing together the incredibly varied works of the art and artisan guilds of Central Oregon, including the Central Oregon Metal Arts Guild, the Watercolor Society of Oregon, the Central Oregon Spinners and Weavers Guild, the Glass Artists of Central Oregon, the Plein Aire Painters of Oregon, the Fish Carvers Society and the High Desert Quilt Guild.