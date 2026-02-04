Call for Art

(Artwork by Cascade A&E // AI)

The Art Resources Team at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon (UUFCO) Linus Pauling Gallery invite your submissions for our upcoming exhibit: Variations on a Theme: Colors of Art and Poetry, April 12-June 7.

Deadline for Submissions is March 10, 2026

Art and poetry mirror the colors of our world. Whether your palette contains pencils, paints or words, its magic can speak to our souls. Pair your art, in any medium, with a corresponding poem of yours, or by your favorite poet. Let the colors and the words bring us delightfully into spring!

Submit up to three pieces of art in any medium, each accompanied with the poem (or portion of a poem) that inspired your art piece. We can only accept art that hangs on the wall. Strong, attached wire is required for our hanging system.

Please include with each piece:

digital image for each submission

title

media

price

dimensions

the poem

Items may be marked “not for sale.” In determining your price, please remember a donation to UUFCO of 20% of sale will be requested.

Deadline for submissions is March 10, 2026. Early submissions are appreciated.

Send the above information to Grace Kennedy at gracekennedy@hotmail.com.

Please indicate in the subject line “Variations on a Theme.”

uufco.org