February is Packed with Wonder at the Museum! 

Life never ceases to be busy here at the Museum, even with our indoor galleries still temporarily closed. We continue to welcome a lot of visitors enjoying our outdoor spaces. A visit to the Autzen Otter Exhibit and a round of Bronze Sculpture Bingo never disappoints!

We are hopeful that Deschutes County will move into the high COVID category soon, as I’m sure you are as well. That way, we can open our indoor galleries and share our newest original exhibit, Dam It! Beavers and Us. We are happy to report that another original exhibit, the thrilling Daredevils, has been extended to close on May 2.

If you’d like a little sneak peek at Dam It!, click here to watch last week’s exclusive Museum member program. There’s an interview with four regional artists who contributed public artwork that you’ll start to see around Central Oregon next month. Plus we speak with Jefferson Jacobs from the Oregon Natural Desert Association about the importance of beavers on the landscape. Honestly, this exhibit is so fun, we cannot wait to let visitors in!

Obviously with the state of the world, we aren’t holding any in-person/indoors programs. BUT there are outdoor programs here every day and much to keep visitors engaged. It being wintertime, these programs are weather-permitting. But honestly, it takes a LOT for them not to take place. Visitors can always call the Museum before arriving to confirm the programs.

A ONE-OF-A-KIND VALENTINE

Skip the flowers and chocolates, and give your special person a Valentine’s Day gift that goes far beyond the holiday.

Try the Museum’s Dual Membership package! The membership gets you both in the door all year long. Plus, you’ll get discounts at the Museum store, Rimrock Café and more. Let the dates begin! Click here to purchase a Dual Membership.

Falcons and foxes and skunks, oh my! This Valentine dotes on them and supports the care of wildlife at the Museum. Adopt an animal! Adoptions come with plush stuffed animals, personalized certificates and more. Adopt an animal today!

Unfortunately, membership and adoption packages had to have been purchased by Tuesday, February 2 in order to arrive by Valentine’s Day, but February is the month of love, so it’s not too late to place your order.

Purchase a Dual Membership Here: highdesertmuseum.org/join.

Adopt an Animal Here: highdesertmuseum.org/adopt-an-animal.



DAILY PROGRAMS ARE ON!

The outdoor paths of the Museum grounds are open, and daily programs are on!

Visit the 1904 Miller Family Ranch and chat with Mrs. Miller and Amy about keeping the ranch warm in winter. Open from 11am-3pm.

Get beak-to-beak with a raptor at the Bird of Prey Encounter in the Museum Meadow at 11am and 1pm. Discover how to identify these aerial predators and how we can ensure their future in the High Desert.

Both programs are free with Museum admission and weather permitting.

To ensure your room to roam, capacity is limited. Purchase your timed entry tickets.

DISCOVER A HIDDEN HISTORY

In celebration of Black History Month, join us for the virtual program Maxville Today: Connecting our Past, Present and Future. On Wednesday, February 17, you’ll meet Gwen Trice, the executive director of Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center in Joseph.

Gwen will uncover a previously hidden history in the stories of African Americans during the Great Migration; Greek, Japanese, Filipino, Chinese, Hawaiian and Guamanian immigrants; and Native people against the backdrop of the timber and railroad industries.

VIRTUAL MAXVILLE TODAY: CONNECTING THE PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE

Wednesday, February 17

6-7pm

Free

RSVP Here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/maxville-today

EXPLORE THE VALUE OF ANIMALS

Animals influence human lives in myriad ways. How are we like, or different from, other species? Can we learn from them? Why do we treat some so differently from others? Be a part of the discussion at the next Virtual Common Ground: Animals and Us on Thursday, February 18.

Participate in a curator-facilitated conversation about our relationship with animals large and small, wild and domestic. Share your own thoughts and experiences and hear from other community members.

VIRTUAL COMMON GROUND: ANIMALS AND US

Thursday, February 18

6:30-7:30pm

FREE

RSVP Here: highdesertmuseum.org/events/common-ground-feb

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

TIPS AND STRATEGIES FOR EFFECTIVE CHARITABLE GIVING

If you missed last Thursday’s enlightening virtual program, never fear! You can still watch it here. Learn innovative ways to structure your philanthropic giving to support the High Desert Museum and other charities during your lifetime or in your estate plan.

Thanks to local experts Erin MacDonald, trusts and estates attorney for Karnopp Petersen LLP, and Julie Gregory, senior philanthropic advisor for Oregon Community Foundation, for their presentation.

View the Tips and Strategies Video Here: youtube.com/watch?v=OsgpPDVAJKU&feature=youtu.be

