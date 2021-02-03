Let’s Do It, First Single by Bend’s John Harvey, Set for Release

(Photo by cottonbro of Pexels)

Let’s Do It, the first single from John Harvey’s debut EP Someday, will be released Friday, February 12. His first single is a high-energy dance number with a country swing two-step beat, a modern twist on a classic outlaw country vibe. Lyrically, the song speaks to the excitement of a first love.

John Harvey wrote, recorded, produced and mixed the track. After watching a local country dance band pack the tavern dancefloor with two-stepping couples to tunes by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard, Harvey was inspired to write a modern version of a two-stepping country song. He’s intention was to get the cover band to record his song, but instead decided to record and release the song first himself.

The EP Someday will include five songs all written and recorded by John Harvey. A second single will be released in March following the release of Let’s Do It. Preview the new single at johnharveysongs.com/music.

John Harvey lives and records in his home studio in Bend. He’s a Northwest boy born and raised in Idaho, moved to Washington and for the past ten years has called Central Oregon his home. Shortly after moving to Bend, Harvey formed The Django Band duo playing favorite Django Reinhardt tunes. He then formed an americana/folk duo called Jupiter and Teardrop, playing local venues and festivals. Follow John Harvey on Instagram @johnharveysongs.

johnharveysongs.com