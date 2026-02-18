Fiber, Fabric & Story Converge in Unique Sunriver Exhibit

((Left) Judy Hoiness, Mend & Make do #41 (Right) Exploring Orion Bar by Helen Brisson)

Walk through the yarn storm to enter the latest offering at Nancy McGrath Green Gallery. You’re greeted with an oversized hand-stitched Julia Child, an interpretation of a quilting spider, and a woman inside a fabric frame who escapes with a touch of a QR code. This is not your usual quilt show.

The first fiber arts show at Nancy McGrath Green Gallery in Sunriver, which runs through March, features eleven artists using fiber, mixed media and other textiles in surprising ways. The exhibit includes embroidering, weaving, quilting, crocheting, felting, dyeing, printing – along with artificial intelligence and yarn storming. Materials range from reclaimed linens, lingerie and knitwear to tree branches, photographs, Covid masks and rusty tools.

Plan to spend some time. The exhibit also invites the artists to share the stories behind their work – their inspiration and process:

“I have always been fascinated with stories and images that came out of the Dust Bowl period,” writes Sharon Carvalho about Drought Refugees. Carvalho incorporates public domain photos to bring this era to life.

Rebecca Sentgeorge writes, “Threads remember their former life, even as they become wings.” She portrays the idea using lingerie in her mixed media piece, The Ornithologist’s Mistress.

Judy Hoiness celebrates the history of mending using materials discarded to the landfill with two pieces from her Mend & Make Do series.

The full list of exhibiting artists includes Helen Brisson, Sharon Carvalho, Susan Kenney, Judy Hoiness, Wendy and Lyle Morgan, Dee Ford Potter, Leotie Richards, Rebecca Sentgeorge, Nanci Tangeman and Lynn Woll.

The gallery is open weekdays, 1-4pm and directly after church service on Sundays.

sunriverchristianfellowship.org/nancy-mcgrath-green-gallery • 18139 Cottonwood Rd. in Sunriver (inside Sunriver Christian Fellowship)