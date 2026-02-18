Local Musicians Unite for Tribute Honoring Bob Weir of Grateful Dead

(Graphic courtesy of Ron Pugh)

On February 1, 2026 the southern Deschutes County band, The Jugulars organized a multi-artist Tribute to the late Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir, who died on January 10, 2026. Their objectives were to honor Weir with all South County musicians, located at a South County venue, and to support a South County charity.

“Our research found that Bob Weir was a huge supporter of youth music organizations, events, and scholarships. So, we reached out to the local Three Rivers K-8 school and offered to contribute all proceeds to their music program. Principal Tim Broadbent gratefully appreciated and accepted our offer,” said Ron Pugh, manager of The Jugulars.

Sunriver business Century Commons Taps and Trucks eagerly agreed to host this event. In addition to The Jugulars, local musicians Eric Leadbetter (and his son), Culley Calkins, Gavin Weaver, three students and the music teacher Rebecca Nores from the school participated. “There were well over 200 people in attendance, and we raised $1,321 in contributions, 100% of which has been donated to the school,” Pugh added.

On February 11, the Three Rivers School invited Pugh to an assembly where the school and music students presented a poster signed by all the music students at the school and thanked the Jugulars for their financial support. Pugh presented the students, Ms. Nores and Principal Broadbent with posters from the tribute that were autographed by all the artists who participated.