Film Screening: Other Side of the Hill — a Rural Perspective on a Changing Climate

(Photo | Courtesy of The Environmental Center)

In a time of perceived cultural divide between rural and urban, left and right, young and old, Other Side of the Hill, discovers common ground in an urgency to address a changing landscape. The upcoming screening of this film is a fitting launch for a community-led discussion about the opportunities for Deschutes County to develop home-grown renewable energy projects and a collaborative and cohesive vision for the future of the region.

Other Side of the Hill explores the impacts of a changing climate in rural Eastern Oregon — as seen through the eyes of local leaders on the ground. From innovative timber operations to large-scale solar, this film amplifies the voices of rural communities often left unheard, and shines a light on stories of progress and hope.

Join us as we watch this film and discuss how we in Deschutes County can find a future for clean energy. We’ll be joined by Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang to kick off the event. After the film, there will be a Q&A discussion with featured voices, including Nick Johnson and Jim Walls, two of the leaders highlighted in the film who work with Lake County Resources Initiative in Lakeview, Oregon.

“Our goal for the panel is to highlight inspiring stories across the state and bring those home to show that there is already a lot of momentum here,” says Grace Andrews, Energy Planning coordinator with The Environmental Center. “LCRI works to promote a strong economy based on a safe and healthy environment–it’s that kind of connection that we want to see happen here in Deschutes County.”

This screening will be held on November 17 at 6pm and will take place virtually via Zoom. Attendees can register online or learn more at the Environmental Center website. A recording of the event will be made available. This event is hosted in collaboration with the RARE Americorps program and Sustainable Northwest.

The Environmental Center’s Energy Program works to bridge the gap between resources and action that will reduce the amount of energy Central Oregon uses and increase the amount of home-grown renewable energy produced right here in Central Oregon. Now the Energy Program is taking a deeper look at energy issues in Deschutes County and how to create an energy plan for the future that benefits everyone.

Sustainable Northwest works across the state on a wide range of environmental projects, including sustainable forestry, water and clean energy. Their Clean Energy Program works towards an equitable transition to a clean, low-carbon economy, affording communities greater economic stability, independence and resilience.

RARE (Resource Assistance for Rural Environments) is an Americorps program run by the University of Oregon that increases capacity for communities across Oregon to tackle community-based projects. RARE member Grace Andrews is working with the Environmental Center and Sustainable Northwest to investigate the ways Deschutes County uses energy and possibilities for the county’s energy future.

