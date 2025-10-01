Final Days to Experience Patterns at Play

(Photo by Todd Cary)

Exhibition Closing

Explore the mesmerizing world of Fractals in Nature

This Sunday, October 5 marks the final day of the Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature exhibition.

From macro images of ice and aspen leaves to fractivity tables, come experience the mesmerizing world of nature’s repeating patterns.

Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature

Through Sunday, October 5

FREE with admission.

Fractal Fluency with Dr. Richard Taylor

Discover the power of nature’s fractals

Can nature’s beauty provide a dramatic reduction in stress and mental fatigue? Dr. Richard Taylor from the University of Oregon says yes, it can. But why?

On Friday, October 3, join us for Fractal Fluency: Using the Science of Nature’s Beauty to Reduce Stress with Dr. Taylor, a world-renowned professor of physics, psychology and art whose work on fractals is internationally known.

See the exhibition Patterns at Play: Fractals in Nature in its final days. Then hear from Taylor on the remarkable revolution in the way scientists study nature and how intricate patterns are both eye-catching and soothing.

Fractal Fluency: Using the Science of Nature’s Beauty to Reduce Stress

Friday, October 3 | 6-8pm

$10, members receive 20% discount

highdesertmuseum.org