KPOV High Desert Community Radio 2025 Fall Drive Dates Announced

KPOV 88.9 FM, High Desert Community Radio, is celebrating 20 years on the air! Since 2005, KPOV has been Central Oregon’s home for independent, community-powered radio — created by the people, for the people. Together, we’ve built a station that keeps local news strong, amplifies diverse voices, and shares eclectic music you won’t hear anywhere else. Listeners can tune in 24/7 on 88.9 FM, on the KPOV app, or streaming live at kpov.org.

Our 2025 Fall Fund Drive runs Friday, October 17 through Saturday, October 25, to raise $50,000 to support daily operations, music licensing, staff salaries, and vital engineering and equipment needs.

“KPOV receives no government funding,” said Linda Orcelletto, KPOV executive director. “Community support is what keeps us strong and on the air. Every gift makes a difference in ensuring Central Oregon has access to local, reliable, and truly independent radio.”

Your donation will go even further thanks to a generous group of donors including John and Joan, The Old Mill District, and First Interstate Bank who have pledged to match contributions during the drive.

Give at kpov.org/donate, by phone at 541-322-0863 or by mail: KPOV, 501 NW Bond Street, Bend, OR 97703. Plus, anyone who donates before October 17 will be entered into a drawing for a pair of one-day lift tickets to Mt. Bachelor for the 2025/26 season.

About KPOV: On the airwaves since June 2005, KPOV High Desert Community Radio is celebrating 20 years of service to Central Oregon. KPOV is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, listener-supported, and volunteer-powered. We broadcast on 88.9 FM from our studio in Bend, on our app, and stream live via our website. Our mission is to provide radio by the people and for the people of Central Oregon, strengthening community, arts, culture, and democracy through independent, non-commercial radio.

kpov.org